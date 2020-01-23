Paris Jackson Makes Her Runway Debut At Jean-Paul Gaultier’s Final Show

Paris Jackson made her runway debut at Jean-Paul Gaultier‘s final show, which was held on January 22 in Paris, France. The daughter of legendary singer Michael Jackson took to the catwalk for the first time in a creation that seemed appropriately suited to the singer and fledgling model a garment full of personality, flair and a unique style.

In Style Magazine reported that Paris was one of several famous faces who modeled for Gaultier’s Spring/Summer 2020 couture collection, which also featured Gigi and Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Irina Shayk, and Joan Smalls.

Also helping honor the icon’s 50 years in the fashion industry were Gaultier muse Dita Von Teese and performer Boy George of the 1980s new wave band Culture Club.

Jackson donned a colorful snakeskin outfit that was reminiscent of 1970s boho culture and was topped with a long, billowing duster jacket that spun in the air when the 21-year-old turned around. She also wore impossibly high platform boots and walked effortlessly to the end of the runway before surveying the attendees and turning around.

Paris’ hair was styled in billowy waves and topped with a stunning headband that ran across her forehead and underneath her long locks. Piles of long and contrasting necklaces finished off her breathtaking overall look.

The daughter of the late pop icon also posted several images to her Instagram story where she showed herself getting runway ready in front of a makeup table as well as a clip of her walking down the runway shot from the backstage area.

In her above Instagram post, Paris said she was “eternally grateful” to the designer.

One of the first to comment on the clip was supermodel Naomi Campbell, who told the model that she was “beautiful” to which Jackson responded, “you are!!”

“You betta slayyyyyyy” said a fan Paris on the social media site.

“You betta flip that train sis!” commented a second fan on the dramatic duster coat spin the singer performed before walking towards the backstage area.

Prior to this post, Paris shared a serene moment with her Instagram followers, where she photographed a cup of what appears to be tea on a balcony overlooking the City of Lights. The caption was written in French, translated to “It’s good to be home.”

This show celebrating 50 years of my career will also be my last. But rest assured Haute Couture will continue with a new concept. pic.twitter.com/PJCC53K4tm — Jean Paul Gaultier (@JPGaultier) January 17, 2020

Gaultier announced in a surprise Twitter post dated January 17 that this would be his final fashion show as he celebrated 50 years in the fashion industry. He is seen in a video where he explains that although he will no longer be creating fashion collections, Gaultier Paris will continue and that fans should “stay tuned.”