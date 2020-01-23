Kathie Lee Gifford Stuns In Makeup Chair Shot While Teasing ‘Today Show’ Appearance

Kathie Lee Gifford’s most recent social media share is making her fans feel all the feels. As her followers know, the television personality left her hosting gig on the show last year and moved to Nashville to pursue other projects. But luckily for them, that hasn’t stopped her from making guest appearances on the show from time to time, which is what she is doing today. In the most shot that was shared for her fans, Gifford returned back to her home away from home.

In the caption of the photo, the beauty told her fans that she can’t wait to see her Today Show family on the 9:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. hours of the show. She did not specifically tag her location in the post but she appeared to be backstage, posing for a photo in the makeup chair. Gifford was all smiles for the camera, rocking a gorgeous head of curls for the occasion. The mother of two also sported a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The television personality looked dressed to impress in a pair of tight fitting jeans, a white undershirt, and brown blazer while dressing up the look a bit with a colorful yellow scarf and a pair of shiny brown heeled boots. The photo has only been live on her page for a very short time but it’s earning the beauty a ton of attention from her fans with over 7,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments — a number that continues to climb.

Some of her fans commented on the photo to let Gifford know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her outfit. Of course, many more welcomed her back to the show and expressed their excitement to see her back in her old stomping grounds once again. A few more had no words and simply commented with their choice of emoji.

“Wow. You look absolutely stunning, and I love your outfit,” one fan gushed, adding a series of emoji to the end of their comment.

“Lovely picture. You look so beautiful today. Have a wonderful day. Can’t wait to watch. Yeah. God bless you and your family,” a second fan added.

“Yay!! I’ll be sure and watch today!! Really miss you and Hoda together!!,” one more chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Gifford stunned in another gorgeous photo, that time at a Nashville Predators game. In one of the photos, Gifford looked flawless in a pair of high waisted jeans and a lace top and in another shot, she posed alongside two mascots. It comes as no surprise that the post racked up over 9,000 likes.