Cosplay Model Liz Katz Pulls Down Top To Expose Chest In Racy ‘Final Fantasy’-Inspired Photo

Liz Katz shared a racy new update to her Instagram account that has her 1.1 million going into a frenzy.

On Thursday, January 23, the cosplay model took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering snapshot of herself as a sexy Tifa Lockhart, a character in the video game Final Fantasy VII. Tifa is the childhood friend of Cloud Strife, the video game’s protagonist, and a member of the eco-terrorist group AVALANCHE.

In the photo, Katz is leaning forward into the camera, putting her ample cleavage front and center. The cosplayer is posing indoors in a well-lit room. She did not include a geotag or indicated where the photo was taken in the caption.

Katz is wearing a white crop top with a low-cut neckline that sits low on her chest. Spicing things up further, the model is using her thumb to lower her top even more, teasing quite a bit of her bare chest.

Completing her cosplay, Katz has on a mini skirt in black pleather, similar to the one Tifa wears in the game. Katz’s skirt is hooked to a pair of black suspenders that goes over her shoulders. Completing her Tifa Lockhart outfit, the model has on black gloves that reach above her elbows. Katz is also wearing red and white accessorizes on her hands, which Tifa also rocks in the game.

Katz has her dark blond hair in a slight side part and styled down in straight strands. The model is using one of her hands to pull part of her hair back, in a seductive way.

The cosplay model is looking straight into the camera with fierce eyes and lips parted. Katz is wearing black eyeliner and mascara, with white accents in the inner part of her eyes. Her lips are in a neutral color while a pink blush adds a touch of color to her cheeks.

Unsurprisingly, the photo was a hit with her fans. In just a few hours of being published, the post has garnered more than 50,200 likes and upwards of 440 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to rave about her beauty and sultry cosplay, showering her with compliments and emoji.

“Your eyes tho,” one user chimed in, trailing the words with a few heart-eyes emoji.

“Classic costume will always be the best!” replied another fan.

“I love you so much. Kisses,” a third fan raved, adding a string of emoji depicting hearts and smileys.

“Love the view,” another user added, including different smileys at the end of the comment.