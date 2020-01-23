Usain Bolt & Girlfriend Kasi Bennett Are Expecting First Child

Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt has revealed to the world that he is about to become a father for the first time. After five years together, Bolt and his girlfriend Kasi Bennett announced they are expecting. The olympian took to Instagram to share the news. Bolt posted a photo of Bennett cradling her baby bump and declared in the caption that a “KING” or “QUEEN” was on the way. The 30-year-old Bennett made her own announcement on her personal Instagram page, sharing three separate images from the same photoshoot with her own captions.

“Our golden child. Coming soon,” she wrote on the first photo.

“Our greatest celebration,” captioned the second.

“Our biggest blessing,” accompanied her third snap.

After dominating the world of athletics for the past decade, the 33-year-old sprinter has finally decided to slow down and start a family. The eight-time Olympic gold medalist spoke to the Daily Mail about his plans for a family last year.

“Something I’ve learnt is it’s never a good time to have kids. It took me a while to figure that out. It’s never a good time. You just have to buckle down and do it.,” he told the publication.

Bolt’s news was welcomed with open arms by his 9.3 million fans, with celebrity followers from around the globe — including Raheem Sterling, Minnie Dlamini, and Ana Cozar — wishing him well.

While Bolt dedicated his twenties to athletic dominance, the olympian was always clear that he would settle down and have children as he got older. He told People shortly after the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro that he wanted as many as three kids, but had to find the right person.

“We just got really serious, we are taking it one step at a time,” Bolt said in the interview. “I definitely want a family, though. For me, over the years, I’ve waited because I want to make sure it’s the right person. I’ve always said I want three kids… I’m sure of it.”

In 2017, Bolt officially retired from competition after becoming the only sprinter to ever win Olympic gold in the 100m and 200m dashes in three consecutive Games. In retirement, he attempted a career as a professional soccer player before stepping back in early 2019 to focus on his business engagements. Bennett is currently the managing director of Elevate Marketing House Ltd., and works with Project Case, the non-profit organization she founded to aid children in Jamaica.