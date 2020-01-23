Khloe Kardashian Rocks Tight Corset & Jeans In Latest Instagram Post: ‘Denim Doll’

Khloe Kardashian has made it clear on more than one occasion that she can rock just about any denim look. She proved this once more with her latest Instagram post on Thursday, in which she sported an all-denim outfit, including jeans, a jacket, and a tight, dangerously low-cut corset.

The post included several photos that showed Khloe standing against all-white walls. The mother of one looked better than ever in a three-piece denim look that hugged her stunning body in all the right places.

She wore a short, tight-fitting, corset-style top that featured a plunging neckline, which hardly contained her busty chest. Khloe’s ample cleavage was pushed up and out and nearly risked a wardrobe malfunction. In addition, the top’s triangular-cut bottom cut off just above her belly button, allowing Khloe’s rock-hard abs to peek through.

Khloe paired the top with some light-wash jeans that hugged her curvy thighs closely and emphasized her hourglass shape. She finished off the look with an oversized, dark denim, long jacket that hung off her shoulders.

Khloe accessorized the look with a pair of her signature large, silver hoop earrings, as well as a pair of gold Aviator sunglasses, which she held in her hands. The Good American founder also rocked a full face of makeup that included pink blush, bright highlighter, dark bronzer, thick, dark lashes, and a light pink matte color on her full lips. Khloe’s long, blond hair was pulled up into a sleek ponytail at the top of her head.

In the first photo, Khloe looked off-camera with her head titled as she arched her back to further show off her figure. Her top appeared to be significantly pulled down to reveal extra cleavage. Another close-up photo in the series revealed that the reality star’s chest was covered in glitter. Khloe did look at the camera in one image that showed her entire outfit from the front, as she parted her lips and flashed a sultry gaze.

Khloe’s post garnered more than 400,000 likes and over 3,700 comments in one hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the star’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“Omg you are so perfect,” one fan said,

“This looks out of this world! You look out of this world,” another user added with heart-eye emoji.

“Canadian tuxedo never looked so good,” a third user joked.

“Beautiful from inside and out love you KoKo,” said a fourth follower with red hearts.

It’s no wonder fans poured so much love out for the reality star. Khloe looks stunning in just about anything, from a casual denim look to the metallic, floor-length gown she wore to a recent red carpet event for Abyss by Abby.