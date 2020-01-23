Certified Trainer Sarah Houchens Shows Off Her Gym-Honed Body In Navy Blue Lace Lingerie

Sarah Houchens showcased her gym-honed curves in some skimpy lingerie for her most recent Instagram update. The certified trainer delighted her fans with the photos on Thursday morning.

In the racy snaps, Sarah looked smoking hot as she donned a navy blue lace bra and matching panties. The underwear set featured thin spaghetti straps and a thong cut.

The fitness bombshell showcased her toned arms, bust, flat tummy, tiny waist, lean legs, and her curvy booty for the pictures.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders. She also opted for a full face of makeup in the photos, rocking sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added to the application with a shimmering highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark pink gloss on her full lips.

In the first photo, Sarah posed with her eyes closed and her head tilted towards the ground as she pulled her long locks away from her neck. In the second shot, she showed off her full profile. The third photo featured the model looking over her shoulder as she tugged on the waistline of her panties and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

In the caption of the photos, Sarah opened up about losing her joy for creating online content for her fans. She also encouraged those reading the message to not let society’s standards push them to do something they don’t feel is right.

Of course, many of Sarah’s 622,000-plus followers immediately began to show their love and support for the post, clicking the like button more than 5,300 times and leaving nearly 160 comments within the first 45 minutes after it went live to the network.

“I love your posts! I love that you are who you are and are proud of it! I wish I were that brave. You are amazing and don’t let jealous people get to you,” one of Sarah’s followers wrote in the comments section.

“I love your account and you inspire me!!!! Keep doing you,” another loyal fan stated.

“You have a right to be proud to share what you want,” a third social media user remarked.

“Such a great post. Love your content,” a fourth person gushed.

