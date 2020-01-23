‘The Young And The Restless’ Star Melody Thomas Scott’s New Book Release Date Revealed

The Young and the Restless star Melody Thomas Scott, who portrays Nikki Newman on the soap, penned a memoir about her childhood as well as her life on the CBS Daytime Drama.

The book, Always Young and Restless: My Life On and Off America’s #1 Daytime Drama, is available on Amazon for pre-order currently. Right now, customers have the option of choosing the hardback version or the Kindle version, and the book release date is July 14, 2020, and it includes a forward by Camille Paglia. While it is still several months away, fans of the daytime diva have started reserving their copies already, making the book a number one new release on the platform.

CBS Soaps In Depth recently previewed an excerpt from the upcoming, highly anticipated book, and it gives readers insight into Scott’s childhood, which does not sound like it was an idyllic situation.

“I had no mother. I had no father. I had no siblings. And the woman that was deemed to be the only choice of raising an only child was my maternal grandmother. [She] suffered with mental illness and was a compulsive hoarder ruling our house with a very firm fist,” wrote the actress.

Last year, the 63-year-old celebrated her 40th anniversary on Y&R in February. She debuted on the soap opera on February 20, 1979. The show honored her milestone moment with a standalone show featuring Nikki on February 19, 2019, and recently some viewers got to see it again when the regularly scheduled episode was preempted due to President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate.

A child actress, Scott’s first acting credit came for her role as young Marnie in the 1964 Alfred Hitchcock movie Marnie. She’s had various acting credits from then until now, but her role as Nikki Newman is undoubtedly the most significant and most enduring part of the actress’s long acting career.

Currently, in the storyline, Nikki is preparing a massive celebration to honor her husband, Victor (Eric Braeden). The actor, who wrote I’ll Be Damned: How My Young and Restless Life Led Me to America’s #1 Daytime Drama in 2017, will celebrate his own 40 years on the CBS Daytime Drama. In the story arc, the lavish party is to mark the 50th anniversary of Victor’s company, Newman Enterprises. Nikki wants to focus on her husband’s extraordinary life and achievements, and the show will mark Braeden’s 40th anniversary on the sudser.

Viewers and fans of Scott are eagerly awaiting her upcoming memoir to learn more about her life on the soap as well as outside of it.