Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Slays On The Beach In Daringly High-Cut Bikini And Crop Top

Gizele Oliveira has been tantalizing her fans with photos from her vacation in Brazil, and Thursday was no different. The babe took to her Instagram account today with yet another smoking hot snap that has her 1.2 million followers talking for all of the right reasons.

The Victoria’s Secret model was seen walking along the beach in Vila Velha in her latest social media appearance. A view of the waves floating into the shore and a stunning sunrise provided a gorgeous background to the shot, but that wasn’t the only thing that caught the attention of Gizele’s audience. The brunette bombshell was quite a sight herself in a revealing bikini that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Gizele slayed in the eye-popping new beach photo that was sure to have gotten more than a few pulses racing. She rocked a pair of neon orange bikini bottoms that popped against her deep, all-over tan and did way more showing than covering up. The garment boasted a daringly high-cut design that showcased the model’s killer curves and sculpted legs, while its curved waistband sat high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Gizele may have been wearing a matching bikini top, but she opted to cover it up with a bright blue crop top that was just as flattering. The T-shirt clung tight to her torso to highlight her slender frame and cut off just below her chest to give her audience an ample look at her rock-hard abs and flat midsection.

The model did not appear to be wearing any shoes in the photo — she even went barefoot as she walked along the sand. She wore her dark tresses down as they flew messily around her head in the gentle ocean breeze. Gizele also appeared to be going makeup-free, allowing her natural beauty and striking features to shine.

It wasn’t long before fans began taking note of the Brazilian bombshell’s latest Instagram post. The sizzling snap has earned more than 6,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Stunning,” one person wrote.

Another fan said the Gizele was “perfect.”

“My summer body inspo, so beautiful,” commented a third admirer.

Bikinis seem to be Gizele’s ensemble of choice lately. The babe recently wowed her fans again with another photo from Brazil, which saw her lying in the sand in a minuscule black-and-white two-piece. That look also proved popular, earning more than 20,000 likes.