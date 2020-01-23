Taylor Selfridge Responds After ‘Teen Mom OG’ Dad Cory Wharton Says They Will Not Vaccinate Their Baby

Teen Mom OG dad Cory Wharton and his girlfriend, Taylor Selfridge, are currently expecting their first child together. Although fans have loved the pregnancy updates that the couple shares, they found themselves under fire recently after Cory made a controversial comment during an Instagram Live video. While interacting with his fans, the dad-of-one revealed that he and Taylor did not plan on vaccinating their baby, but she recently responded amidst the backlash and cleared things up.

The drama started on January 21, when Cory was answering questions from his followers on Instagram Live, including one from a fan who asked about the vaccination issue.

Fans were shocked when he read the question and responded, “Will you vaccinate? Nope!”

The answer was especially shocking to those who are aware that his oldest child, Ryder — his daughter with Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd — has VLCAD, a congenital condition in which the individual cannot process certain fats. Ryder was hospitalized last month and spent a few days in the hospital before getting to go home with her mom.

After the couple faced backlash for Cory’s comment, Taylor took to her own Instagram stories to post a message and clear up the confusion.

“Guys…we will be vaccinating the baby. Cory didn’t even read the full question before he answered it and I wasn’t paying attention lol it wasn’t that deep. But yes we will when the baby is here.”

That wasn’t all the mom-to-be had to say, though. She added another post to her stories — a video that showed her sitting in a car with her long blond hair up in a bun. Over the video, she included a caption about her baby.

“Believe it or not but what I choose to do with my child is non [sic] of your business,” the caption read.

It sounds like Taylor is over the backlash and is focusing on getting ready to raise her child how she and Cory want to, not how people think they should.

The pair recently shared photos from their gender reveal, where Cheyenne and Ryder were also at the event along with Taylor and Cory. Ryder was with her dad and Taylor when the cannons revealed pink confetti, signifying that she will soon have a younger sister. It is unclear when Taylor is due to give birth, but fans will be anxiously waiting for her and her boyfriend to share new updates.