Latina Bombshell Dolly Castro Puts Cleavage & Entire Leg On Display In Extremely Revealing Dress

Dolly Castro recently proved why she’s one of the most sought-after women on social media. The Latina goddess attended the Abyss by Abby Launch party and posted a photo of herself in a stunning dress that wowed her fans.

The brunette bombshell rocked her curves in a skintight dress that left very little to the imagination. Dolly worked her flawless figure in an outfit that highlighted her famous hourglass frame.

The light pink off-the-shoulder dress had a tight-fitting bodice which clung to Dolly’s ample bosom. The Instagram model flaunted her spectacular cleavage and looked very proud as she beamed for the camera.

Of course, Dolly’s breasts weren’t the only thing on display. The social media influencer put her best leg forward in the dress which had a slit right up to her hip. The loose, flowing material allowed her plenty of room to gyrate her hips should she have wanted to dance that night.

Dolly leveled up her look with some accessories. She wore a three-stranded gold belt, gold bangles, and some killer high heels to complete her outfit. She also styled her hair like a princess, opting for a middle-path and allowing her raven tresses to frame her stunning face. Dolly kept her makeup low-key but glamorous. She wore a smoky eye, blusher, and nude lipstick. She looked absolutely flawless.

The 35-year-old’s fans went crazy after she posted the pic and Insta story to her page. They thought that Dolly had looked stunning in her dress and showered her with compliments and praise. It’s little wonder that she commands a fan base of over 6.2 million people who follow her on Instagram alone.

In fact, this particular image was inundated with fire and heart emoji as some fans lacked the words to express their feelings about her look. However, others could not wait to let the Latina hottie know what they thought about her in the smoking-hot dress.

Dolly has a worldwide reach. One of her French admirers commented, “Irrésistible @missdollycastro.. amazing dress.. super if you had a great night.. kisses from France.”

Another fan gushed, “Oh my gawwwwd you look absolutely stunning babe.”

The mother-of-one also got an offer from a makeup artist when she told Dolly, “I love this Greek goddess aesthetic on you! It suits you so well. Would love to see more of your looks soon. It would be such a pleasurable experience to create a makeup look for you!”