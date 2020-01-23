Chilean ‘Playboy’ Model Daniella Chavez Shows Off Flexibility In Sexy Spider-Man Outfit

Daniella Chavez always manages to surprise her 12.7 million Instagram fans with something new and exciting, and her most recent post does just that.

On Wednesday, January 22, the Chilean Playboy model took to the popular social media app to post a three-photo slideshow in which she stunned in a Spider-Man costume that showcased her curvy figure and flexibility.

In the snapshots, Chavez struck different poses in New York City. Users didn’t need to look at the geotag to see that Chavez posed for this series in Times Square, which was all the more evident in the third photo, with its numerous billboards and advertisements visible in the background of the shot.

Chavez rocked a one-piece bodysuit that featured the iconic red-and-blue outfit worn by Spider-Man. The suit boasted a shiny fabric that clungs to the South American beauty, highlighting her famous curves. Chavez did not wear a mask, opting to expose her face instead.

Completing her look, the model had on a pair of high-heeled sandals with a clear top that didn’t clash with the outfit.

In the first photo, Chavez crouched down with her knees apart, stretching one arm in front of her and the other bent behind her. Her hands were turned up as she bent her fingers like Spider-Man does when he’s ready to release his web.

In the second shot, the model had her knees spread wide as she placed both hands on the ground between them, striking yet another famous Spider-Man pose. The third shot shows Chavez standing with one leg in front of the other and arms in the classic web-release pose.

Chavez wore her platinum blond tresses in a middle part and styled down in puffy waves that fell over one shoulder, coming to a rest on her chest. As those who follow the model might remember, Chavez rocked this outfit for Halloween 2019, as a previous Instagram post shows. In that post, she shared that her outfit was courtesy of Brandon Gilbert, a Toronto-based cosplayer.

The photos proved to be popular with Chavez’s fans. In under a day of going live, it has garnered more than 94,000 likes and upwards of 980 comments. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her cosplay and to share their admiration for the blond bombshell.

“I love this,” one user raved, trailing the comment with heart-eyes emoji and red hearts.

“I really love spider man,” chimed in another fan.

“Ohhh Hell Yes,” a third fan wrote.