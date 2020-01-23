Cuban Smokeshow Cindy Prado Sizzles In Low-Plunging Black Dress & Booties In West Hollywood

Cindy Prado is sizzling in California in her most recent social media share. As those who follow the Cuban bombshell on Instagram know, pretty much nothing is off-limits for the stunner, and she regularly stuns in a wide variety of NSFW outfits that include bikinis, lingerie, and plenty more. In the most recent post that was shared for her legion of fans, the blond stunner had her followers raving as she modeled an all-black look on her birthday,

In the new post, Prado geotagged herself in West Hollywood, California. The model could be seen walking across a street and looking straight into the camera with a serious expression on her face. For the photo op, Cindy’s long blond locks were styled down and slightly waved with some pieces of hair blowing in the wind. Like Cindy normally does in her photos, the beauty rocked a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. She also put her killer figure on display.

Prado left little to the imagination while clad in a skintight black dress that plunged low into her chest, offering generous views of cleavage to onlookers. The dress hit well above her knee, showing off her toned legs for the camera, while she rocked a pair of sheer tights. Prado completed the sexy look with a pair of black booties, and she slung a black purse over her shoulder. In the next few photos in the series, Prado sported the same outfit but fans were treated to different angles.

In the caption of the post, the stunner credited retailer Fashion Nova for the outfit.

Since the update went live on Cindy’s page, it’s earned her a ton of attention with over 15,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments — a number that continues to climb. Some of her fans took to the photos to let Prado know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more dropped a line to say that they love her outfit. Others were left speechless and commented with emoji rather than words.

“Cindy you are the most beautiful woman in California,” one fan commented along with a series of flame emoji.

“Just incredibly beautiful you heavenly angel. I love you so much baby,” a second follower raved, adding a few pink heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“So gorgeous and love the legs in that dress! You are stunning,” another social media user added.