‘One Piece’ Chapter 969 Spoilers: Oden’s Misery Starts, Clash Between Moria & Kaido In Wano Revealed

One Piece Chapter 969 is yet to be officially released, but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter of One Piece is set to feature the continuation of the flashback of Lord Kozuki Oden when he returned to the Land of Wano after his journey with the Roger Pirates came to an end. It would also reveal the epic battle that took place in the Land of Wano involving former Warlord and Thriller Bark Pirates captain Gecko Moria and Beast Pirates captain and Emperor Kaido.

The previous chapter of One Piece showed Lord Oden heading to Shogun Kurozumi Orochi’s mansion to avenge Lady Kozuki Toki and his family. Though it appeared that Lord Oden was about to succeed with his plan, One Piece Chapter 969 spoilers, which is posted at Reddit, revealed that Shogun Orochi was unscathed. Before Lord Oden cut Shogun Orochi’s body into half, one of his allies, Kurozumi Semimaru, interfered.

As mentioned in One Piece Chapter 969 spoilers, Semimaru was the former owner of Bari Bari no Mi, a type of devil fruit that enables the user to create barriers for defending and attacking. With the help of Semimaru, Shogun Orochi managed to put Lord Oden into jail. Lord Oden demanded Shogun Orochi to give him back the title that was intended for him. As expected, Shogun Orochi refused.

One Piece Chapter 969 spoilers revealed that Shogun Orochi fooled the people of the Land of Wano, this time, with the help of another ally, Kurozumi Higurashi. Higurashi was the former owner of Mane Mane no Mi, a type of devil fruit that enables the user to turn into a physical double of anyone he or she touches. Since being imprisoned by Shogun Orochi, plenty of unpleasant things had been experienced by Lord Oden.

While in jail, Lord Oden heard the news about the execution of Pirate King Gol D. Roger. Lord Oden was also forced to dance every day for five years after Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido promised to free Hyogoro of the Flower and his family, and the people working at the factories. However, Shogun Orochi wasn’t true to his words and told Lord Oden that they didn’t really have any intention of fulfilling their promise. Lord Oden finally reached his limits and decided to gather the Nine Red Scabbards and his followers to try to take down Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido.

While One Piece Chapter 969 spoilers mainly focused on Lord Oden’s misery, it also revealed the clash between Moria and Emperor Kaido in the Land of Wano. The battle happened two years after Lord Oden returned to the Land of Wano and took place in Ringo. It was also the same time the corpse and the sword of Sword God Ryuma were stolen.