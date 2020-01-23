Tyler Cameron Is Flirting With Jennifer Garner On Instagram

Tyler Cameron is making it clear that he is attracted to Jennifer Garner.

Jennifer Garner recently took to Instagram to participate in the popular Dolly Parton-inspired “LinkedIn/Facebook/Instagram/Tinder” meme that’s making the rounds on the internet, complete with four of her own stunning photos for each platform. The actress showed off her professional, friendly, athletic, and sexy sides through the selected images. The comments were filled with praise and included a flirty one from former The Bachelorette contestant Tyler Cameron, who is making it clear he is attracted to the actress, according to Cosmopolitan.

The flirty exchange was prompted by one Instagram user, writing that he would have switched the snaps that the actress chose for Instagram and Tinder, implying that he found the former to be sexier.

“Shoot is THAT why no one swipes?” Garner joked.

But Cameron certainly found nothing wrong with any of the photos.

“I’m still swiping right,” he wrote.

It seems that there is no one out of Cameron’s league at this point. He went from living a normal life to becoming America’s current heartthrob during Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette. Fans were starstruck by his good looks and gentle, respectful personality. Even when Brown ultimately chose Jed Wyatt over him, he still continued to encourage her and praise her after the show was over.

Since the show’s conclusion, Cameron has been seen together with several other women, most notably including supermodel Gigi Hadid. The pair dated for a while and were often seen out and about before eventually calling it quits this past fall. He later appeared to be dating Kylie Jenner’s best friend, 22-year-old Stassie Karanikolaou.

The pair were spotted together at a Los Angeles Rams game and then at the club on several different occasions. Nevertheless, it was clear from the beginning that their relationship was nothing more than a fling, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

Inside sources described the nature of their relationship.

“They have been texting for days and Tyler is super into Stassie. He is only in L.A. for the next two months and wants to party and hang out with her while he is here. He doesn’t want anything serious but is having fun with her.”

Their fling was officially over by December, per insiders familiar with the matter.

“Tyler is no longer hanging out with Stassie,” they said. “Their fling ran its course and fizzled out. There was no anger or hard feelings — Tyler is no drama. There just wasn’t a future there.”