‘General Hospital’ Spoilers Tease A Return To Port Charles For Emma

New General Hospital spoilers reveal that there is a fun development on the horizon. Many people in Port Charles are in the middle of intense, dramatic, and chaotic life challenges, but it looks like Anna has a fantastic visit coming soon. Brooklyn Rae Silzer is set to return as Anna’s granddaughter Emma Scorpio Drake.

The 13-year-old actress shared the big news via Twitter and fans are thrilled. Silzer revealed on Wednesday that her dream was coming true and she thanked executive producer Frank Valentini for having her back. The young General Hospital star was photographed standing under the GH sign on the set, a popular place for cast members to pose when they are sharing news like this.

As Silzer’s IMDb page notes, she first stepped into the role of Patrick Drake and Robin Scorpio’s daughter in 2011. Some time ago, Emma moved to California with her mom Robin and Patrick when actor Jason Thompson left the show and headed to The Young and the Restless.

Emma has returned here and there to visit her grandmother Anna Devane, but her appearances have been quite brief. Now, Silzer reveals that Emma is on her way back to Port Charles, although she doesn’t share any additional details.

Given Silzer’s post, it would seem likely that she is filming her scenes right now. While the General Hospital schedule has been thrown off a bit in recent weeks due to the Trump impeachment hearings and trial, Emma is reportedly going to be seen on-screen quite soon.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Silzer’s first show back is currently slated to air on February 6. However, given the number of preemptions viewers have endured lately, with additional schedule shifts likely, fans will probably have to wait a little bit beyond that February 6 date to see Emma back in Port Charles.

Right now, no General Hospital spoilers are available regarding Emma’s return. This is too early for the Nurses Ball, an event that Emma has done in the past, so it seems likely this is primarily a visit with her grandmother.

It is known that Anna will continue to struggle with the Peter situation. Jason has urged her to consider that Peter has been behind some of the deaths connected to Port Charles recently and she is finding signs that seem to support Jason’s assertions.

If Anna faces the hard truth that her son Peter is responsible for some major evil deeds, she may lean on extended family to sort through her emotions. At this point, it doesn’t sound as if Kimberly McCullough will be returning as Robin, but additional General Hospital spoilers regarding Silzer’s return should emerge soon.