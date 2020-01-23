Christy Turlington’s Farewell Post To Jean Paul Gaultier Scares Her Followers

Model Christy Turlington’s latest Instagram post in which she said farewell to famous fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier put a scare into her followers, who believed that her tribute to the legendary artist had a different meaning.

Christy had to clarify her lengthy tribute in the comments section of the post, noting that Gaultier had retired from the runway. She added that she was sorry for the confusion from those who initially thought the designer had died.

One of the first people to comment on the post — which was accompanied by an image of Christy wearing one of the designer’s legendary fashions — was Patti Hansen, former model, and wife of Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards. Hansen said she “jumped” when she first read Christy’s remarks.

Christy stated in her lengthy, appreciative caption that the designer would be “missed but never forgotten,” and this sentiment confused readers.

In the remainder of the caption, Christy noted that the legendary designer was a “joy” to work with and that his shows brought the unexpected to the world of fashion. She credited the timelessness of his fashion creations, as well as sending her longtime friend good wishes for the future.

Gaultier announced less than one week ago that after 50 years in the fashion industry, he would be retiring. Gaultier’s career includes the founding of his own company in 1976, creating Madonna’s iconic “cone bra,” and seven years as the creative head of Hermès, reported Harpers Bazaar.

The designer held his last fashion show — which celebrated his career — at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on January 22. There, Paris Jackson made her runway debut and invitees were treated to a performance by Boy George, reported CNN.

To honor her working relationship with the boundary-pushing artist, Christy uploaded a stunning image that shows the best of his work coupled with one of the reasons why she was one of the tops in the modeling field.

Alongside fellow models Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, and Tatjana Patitz, Christy was regarded as a supermodel in the 1990s.

In the grainy photo seen above, Christy is wearing a stunning creation by Gaultier. Her hair is pulled into an intricate design. On her face are three strategically placed rhinestones. Attached to her nose and draping over to her ear is a nose chain that is a popular accessory for women in Indian culture.

On her neck is a multitude of heavy black bead necklaces. The lace top of the dress has a high neck and flows into a long illusion sleeve accented by a luxuriously silky material in a black-and-gray tie-dyed pattern. The design was part of Gaultier’s Spring 1994 ready-to-wear collection.

Fans shared their own sentiments of Christy’s work with the legendary designer in the comments section of the post.

“That collection. That concept, the energy. This for me the most important. Just a perfect moment in fashion. My fav, beauty!” said one Instagram fan of model and artist.

“Not to forget to mention he was amazing in implementing diversity into his messages! He was far ahead of time and very politically involved and bringing the deep messages with glamour and fun,” said a second follower.