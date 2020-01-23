Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Tight Bodysuit On Instagram, Fans Wonder If She’s Pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian does not have another baby on the way, but she wishes she did. The reality star and mother of three shared a new mirror selfie on her Instagram account on Wednesday, in which she rocked a skintight bodysuit. The belly-hugging one-piece prompted a few fans to question if Kourtney was pregnant, which she politely denied.

The photo showed Kourtney standing in front of a yellow, round vanity mirror. Behind her, a huge, organized closet could be seen. The 40-year-old Poosh founder looked better than ever in a ribbed one-piece that did nothing but favors for her curves. Her bodysuit featured baggy sleeves, but it fit snuggly around her hourglass figure. In addition, the lower half of the bodysuit featured high cuts that put her long, lean legs on full display.

Kourtney’s cozy look also featured a full face of makeup, including orange blush on her cheeks, a brown-orange eyeshadow, bright highlighter, and a nude color on her full lips. Her long, black hair fell over her shoulders in sleek strands.

Kourtney crossed her legs slightly to further emphasize her curvy figure as she parted her lips and flashed a sultry gaze at the camera.

While Kourtney’s stomach did look flat for the most part, eagle-eyed fans honed in on a very small bump. One fan jumped in the comments section to ask if Kourtney was expecting, which brought in a flood of other fans who were apparently wondering the same thing. Luckily, Kourtney saw the comment and added her own simple yet stunning response.

“No, I wish,” the reality star said with a pregnant mother emoji.

Kourtney’s fans made it clear in the comments that they would love to see her with another child, too.

“Make it happen your are a great mom,” one fan said.

“Pls have another baby,” another user added.

Kourtney was vocal about the possibility of more children back in 2018 during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She revealed that she began freezing some of her eggs in case the time came to have another child, according to Hollywood Life.

“I just feel like this is for safety,” she said of the egg-freezing process.

Kourtney currently shares three kids — Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5 — with her ex, Scott Disick. She and Scott are strictly co-parents now, as Scott is in a serious relationship with model Sofia Richie. However, Kourtney did recently reunite with another ex, Younes Bendjima, so fans are hopeful that there may be another tiny Kardashian in the future.