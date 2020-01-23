Fit ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shows Off Her Stellar Cheerleading Skills On The Tumbling Mat

Fans of Teen Mom OG know that Mackenzie McKee was a cheerleader in high school and now she works as a cheerleading coach. Even though she is now the mom of three young kids, Mackenzie recently took to Instagram to show that when it comes to cheerleading moves, she still has it.

Taking to the social networking site, Mackenzie posted a video which shows her on the tumbling mat preparing to do a stunt. Mackenzie looks nervous as she stands at the edge of the mat dressed in black workout pants and a black tank top with her long blonde hair pulled back into a ponytail. However, she pushes through any jitters she may have as she takes a running start. The reality show star wows as she throws a roundoff backhandspring with a full twist, landing the stunt. When she lands the full twist, Mackenzie throws her arms up in the air and has a look of pure joy on the face, knowing that she can still throw the difficult cheer stunt with ease.

“When your a coach and your team tells you they have faith you can still throw a full,” Mackenzie wrote adding an emoji that is wearing a party hat along with a red heart emoji before adding, “havnt done this since having Broncs.”

She shared the video in both regular speed as well as in slow motion. Within the first ten hours of posting the video, Mackenzie had received over 21,000 likes from her followers.

“That makes my body hurt! Good for you! So fun,” one fan wrote in the comments section.

Another fan commented, “I felt this excitement in my soul!,” including an emoji with hearts before adding, “Good job girl!!”

“I love how everyone watching is just as proud of you,” another fan wrote.

Another fan chimed in, “That’s amazing! I can’t even fathom getting my body to do this… especially after 3 kiddos!!”

Many other fans commented on the photo and were amazed at Mackenzie’s tumbling skills. The mom-of-three has showed off her cheerleading skills in the past as well. Two months ago, Mackenzie took to her social media to share a photo of her in a full pyramid doing a heel stretch. With the photo, she exclaimed that she “still got it.”

Mackenzie McKee has been coaching cheerleading and it looks like she takes opportunities to show her girls the stunts that she teaches. It is great to see Mackenzie having fun out on the cheer floor and showing that she can still land her cheerleading skills.