Man Watching Trump Impeachment Trial Assaults Girlfriend After She Asks Him To Change TV Channel

A Pennsylvania man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly choked and punched his girlfriend when she told him she wanted to watch something else on TV. According to USA Today, the man, identified as Lonnie D.Clark, was watching the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump when his girlfriend expressed her interest in watching something else.

According to the York Daily Record, the incident reportedly happened at the Scottish Inn motel in northern York County at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Clark’s victim was able to dial 911 soon after the assault. Police personnel reached the motel at around 7:45 p.m. and took Clark into custody. There were visible injury marks on the woman’s neck and right cheek when officials arrived at the location, the report adds.

Court documents reveal that Clark was already upset over something and was consuming alcohol when the woman asked him to change the TV channel. Upon hearing the request, Clark began to curse at her, called her “dumb” and “stupid” before he began to choke her.

Describing the incident to police officers, the woman revealed that Clark had been consuming alcohol and watching news reports about President Trump’s impeachment trial all day when she told him that she wanted to watch something else on the TV.

A news ticker notes the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump in New York Spencer Platt / Getty Images

After hurling verbal abuse at her, the woman tried to calm him while seated on his lap. However, an enraged Clark began to choke her with his hands following which she started suffocating. The woman was able to break free and attempted to leave the room when Clark got up, came close to her, and punched her twice. He also pushed the woman several times. She was able to get inside a bathroom where she remained until she felt it was safe to come out.

After making sure that Clark had left, she darted out and reached the Motel reception from where she dialed 911. In the 911 call, the woman told the dispatcher she was afraid to go back into the room until the police show up.

When interrogated by the police, Clark did not deny the incident and told them that he had an “argument” with his girlfriend. He also claimed that it was the woman that got aggressive with him and that hed only “pushed her away.”

Following the arrest, Clark was arraigned and then released on a $5000 unsecured bail. He will have to attend a preliminary hearing before a District Judge on Feb. 24, according to court dockets.