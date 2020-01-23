Ryan Seacrest Tries Dolly Parton Social Media Photo Trend With Hilarious Results

Ryan Seacrest tried the new Dolly Parton-inspired viral social media photo trend with hilarious results. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host posted four photos, which he felt were appropriate for the sites Facebook, Instagram, Tinder, and Linkedin. All were different images that showcased the media personality in four very distinct ways.

The trend came after Dolly, in honor of her 74th birthday, shared a sequence of images with the caption, “Get you a woman who can do it all.” The tag indicated a picture that would be most appropriate for the four main social media platforms reported ABC News.

Dolly’s photos included a sweet image of the singer dressed as a teacher, a pic of the country superstar in a holiday sweater, a retro photo where she is standing with one leg up in a doorway and a final photo for Tinder, where she is dressed in a Playboy Bunny costume.

In honor of Dolly’s trend, Ryan tried to upload four different photos that would depict him as a man of many moods.

For Linkedin, the talk show host is wearing a suit and staring directly into the camera with a serious look on his face. In the square devoted to Facebook, he is happily playing with his niece Flora, the daughter of his sister Meredith and her husband Jimmy.

The Instagram square showed Ryan in a pensive mood, looking away from the camera out a window, wearing a white tuxedo while the Tinder pic showed the media personality wielding a sledgehammer in a show of strength.

Ryan’s fun addition to the challenge was one extra photo that showed up on the next slide where he was seen in a photo for the social media site MySpace, popular in the early 2000s as a social networking site. In the hilarious pic, Ryan is seen sporting a black suit, black shirt, and long black hair, shaved on one side and pushed over, brushing his eye on the opposite side.

Fans thought both the challenge and Ryan’s photos were hilarious and said so in the comments section of the post.

Many had their particular favorite photo of the Live star, and it appeared that the most popular of the four seen in the first image was the image dedicated to Facebook where Ryan is happily playing with Flora.

But it seemed that the extra swipe was where Ryan was shown the most love from his fans, who thought the photo dedicated to MySpace was the overall winner for the uploaded images.

“Is the MySpace pic channeling the Adam Lambert circa early American Idol days look?!?!” questioned one fan.

“OMG, Love this, one of the best for sure. Especially with the MySpace image,” quipped a second Instagram follower.

“MySpace…bring it back! I loved getting to decorate the whole page,” noted a third follower of the entertainment mogul.