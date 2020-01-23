Australian Bombshell Natalie Roser Promotes Nude Lingerie For Valentine’s Day In Instagram Video

Natalie Roser is already planning ahead for Valentine’s Day. The model, who owns the Rose and Bare lingerie line, recently shot a video promoting the range and shared a clip to Instagram.

The Australian stunner looked smoking hot in nude-colored lingerie from her collection. Natalie wore a flesh-colored bra that showed off her generous cleavage. The molded cups provided an extra lift and shape to her breasts. She paired the bra with a minuscule thong that exposed her lean thighs, flat stomach, and tiny waist.

The bikini model did not wear any accessories and chose a natural palette of makeup. She also wore her hair in soft flowing waves that flowed from a middle-path. She has perfected the art of looking polished while only wearing the bare essentials.

In her latest offering, Natalie took a video of herself in front of a mirror. She went into a seductive mode, pouting her lips and widening her eyes. At one point, she even thrust her hips forward. In the background, a wall unit and a leafy plant could be seen.

Natalie captioned the image by letting her fans know that she has just completed shooting Rose and Bare’s Valentine’s promotion. Judging by her followers’ reactions, it seems as if they are excited to see what she has to offer.

Natalie leveraged her fame as a model and channeled it into her love for comfortable underwear. The gamble paid off, and the range recently celebrated its first birthday. The entrepreneur appears to be taking her line to the next level with the new Valentine’s promotion.

The lass from Down Under has a sturdy fan base of over 1.2 million people who follow her on Instagram alone. She posts regularly to the social media site and often promotes her own underwear line while also letting people know about her everyday life.

This particular video has already garnered a lot of attention, with many people liking and viewing it within the last day. The majority posted heart and fire emoji to show Natalie how much they loved the clip, while others complimented the beauty for her latest clip.

One fan immediately issued an invitation, saying, “You can come model those all over my house anytime.”

Another follower had a rather interesting recommendation for the social media influencer.

“Natalie, you should totally get a professional She-Ra costume for Halloween this year! You would be such an amazing Princess of Power!”

It seems as if at least one of Natalie’s fans believes that she has superpowers.