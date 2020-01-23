Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Lies On The Beach In A Plunging Bikini

The lingerie model stunned in a black bikini for a new beach shot.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae stunned in a gorgeous new photo posted to Instagram this week as she laid on her side in a plunging black bikini. The 25-year-old beauty looked every inch the supermodel in the sizzling swimwear shot as she modeled a chic two-piece from fellow VS model Devon Windsor‘s line, Devon Windsor Swim.

The hot photo shared on January 22 had the beauty stretched out on her side as she rested on a long white towel that was placed out on the sand for the hot beach shoot.

As for her bikini look, Lorena slipped into a black two-piece that was made up of a full bikini top that plunged pretty low to show off her décolletage. The glamorous look featured a collar around her neck and thicker straps over her shoulders.

She put the top with a pair of matching bottoms in the same black material that worked alongside the top to perfectly highlight her seriously slim waist and flat tummy.

The briefs sat below her bellybutton and also featured a stylish belt around her hips with a glistening metallic gold fastening in the center.

Lorena laid on her right side with her left arm placed on her slim waist and her head resting on her right arm as she placed her hand around her head. She kept her legs together and slightly bent her knees.

The stunning German model proudly showed off her all-over tan as she posed at the beach during the swimwear shoot which was all to promote Devon’s brand, which she officially launched last year.

The beach stretched off into the distance all around her while Lorena kept her eyes closed with her long brunette hair scraped back and away from her face to put her natural beauty front and center.

In the caption, Devon Windsor Swim simply put three sleeping emoji.

The brand didn’t confirm exactly where the sunny shoot took place or which bikini Lorena wore, though she appeared to rock the Alexina top with the Chloe bottom. The account also tagged Lorena’s official page in the upload.

The beauty has modeled several different looks from Devon’s line. Multiple photos of the star in her swimwear have been posted to social media over the past few months.

Lorena has even joined forces with Devon herself to show off pieces from the collection. One sizzling snap posted back in November featured the two Victoria’s Secret models as they matched in white bikinis as they did a little sunbathing together.

Lorena also serves as a swimwear model for the brand Sold & Striped and recently did a full backbend in one of the company’s strapless bikinis.