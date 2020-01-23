Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Lies On The Beach In A Plunging Bikini

The lingerie model stunned in a black bikini for a new beach shot.

Victoria’s Secret model Lorena Rae stunned in a gorgeous new photo posted to Instagram this week, an image in which she laid on her side in a plunging black bikini. The 25-year-old beauty looked every inch the supermodel in the sizzling swimwear shot as she modeled a chic two-piece from fellow VS model Devon Windsor‘s line, Devon Windsor Swim.

The hot photo shared on January 22 had the beauty stretched out on her side on a long white towel that was placed on the sand.

As for her bikini look, Lorena slipped into a black two-piece that was made up of a full bikini top that plunged pretty low to show off her décolletage. The glamorous look featured a collar and thicker straps over her shoulders.

She coupled the top with a pair of matching bottoms that perfectly highlighted her seriously slim waist and flat tummy. The briefs sat below her navel and also featured a stylish belt with a glistening gold fastening in the center.

Lorena laid on her right side, with her left arm placed over her slim waist. Her head rested on her right arm as she brought her hand around. She kept her legs together and slightly bent her knees.

The beach stretched off into the distance behind her while Lorena kept her eyes closed, and her long brunette hair was slicked back and away from her face, putting her natural beauty front and center.

The stunning German model proudly showed off her all-over tan as she posed at the beach during the swimwear shoot. The image promoted Devon’s brand, which she officially launched last year.

In the caption, Devon Windsor Swim simply put three sleeping emoji.

The brand didn’t confirm exactly where the sunny shoot took place or which bikini Lorena wore, though she appeared to rock the Alexina top with the Chloe bottom. The account also tagged Lorena’s official page in the upload.

The beauty has modeled several different looks from Devon’s line. Multiple photos of the star in her swimwear have been posted to social media over the past few months.

Lorena has even joined forces with Devon herself to show off pieces from the collection. One sizzling snap posted back in November featured the two Victoria’s Secret models as they matched in white bikinis and did a little sunbathing together.

Lorena also serves as a swimwear model for the brand Sold & Striped, and she recently did a full backbend in one of the company’s strapless bikinis.