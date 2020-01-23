Blond Bombshell Alexa Collins Smolders In Romper With Plunging Neckline In Flirty Bedroom Snap

Blond beauty Alexa Collins gave her fans a treat Thursday morning with her latest social media share. The beauty took to Instagram to show off her curves in comfy romper with a plunging neckline.

In the update, Alexa was on a bed with pale grey linens and a dark grey padded headboard. Behind her sat a pile of soft pillows.

The beauty sat on the edge of the bed with one leg folded in front of her while her other leg dangled off the side of the bed. Her romper was a pale blue color with white stripes. It appeared to be made of a soft, comfortable ribbed fabric.

The long-sleeved romper was as sexy as it was comfortable because of a plunging, wide neckline that went well below Alexa’s breasts, showing off her ample chest. The number also showed off a good deal of Alexa’s toned legs, even though she was sitting down. The model’s hands were in her lap and her back was straight, showing off her flat abs under the garment.

Alexa titled her head and gave the camera a flirty look. Her hair was pulled up in a high ponytail with a few tendrils hanging down around her face. On the foot that was visible, she wore a fluffy, animal-print slipper. The stunner wore a face full of makeup that included smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and a touch of blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also wore pink gloss on her lips. She added a bit of bling with a pair of stud earrings.

In the post’s caption, she said that the romper was from Fashion Nova.

Some of Alexa’s fans took a moment to tell her what they thought of the picture.

“You are always picture perfect!” gushed one admirer.

“I love your posts! You are always so absolutely gorgeous!” said a second fan.

“Wow very Nice pic,” a third follower chimed in.

“So beautiful,” wrote a fourth admirer.

Alexa definitely knows how to work the camera. Her Instagram page is a collection of photos that show her modeling a variety of stylish outfits that showcase her enviable body. One of her more popular posts in recent days shows her flaunting her fabulous figure in a light blue bikini while posing by the ocean. She recently made a pair of jeans look smoking hot when she teamed them up with a bikini top. Her fans can rest assured knowing that she will look sensational in whatever she wears.