Kiki Passo Flaunts Voluptuous Cleavage In Black Bodysuit & Ripped Jeans

While Kiki Passo is known for flaunting her killer physique in swimwear and lingerie, the model decided to switch things up recently. She sported a pair of body-hugging jeans and a revealing black bodysuit, much to the delight of her 900,000 Instagram followers. The model showed off her toned physique in an update to her social media page, and fans went wild.

For the pic, the 22-year-old model wore a stretchy black bodysuit with thin spaghetti straps that showed off her sun-kissed skin flawlessly. The sexy number revealed much of her buxom chest and had a plunging neckline, so fans got a good look at her ample cleavage. Kiki also wore a pair of on-trend high-waisted jeans that clung to her curves.

The stunner wore her blond locks loose and straight, and they fell down her back and over her shoulder. She sported two dainty necklaces — one in yellow gold and one in white gold, from the exquisite Van Cleef & Arpels collection. The model opted to wear a minimal makeup application that included defined eyebrows, eyeliner, blush, highlighter, and pink color on her lips.

In the caption, Kiki asked her followers if they are tired of seeing her photos on their feeds and if she should stop uploading to the social media site. Naturally, most of her followers responded with a big “no” in the comments section. According to the geotag, Kiki is currently in Longboat Key in Florida.

It was not long before the influencer’s fans began showering her latest share with love. The post has earned more than 58,000 likes in addition to over 600 comments after 17 hours of being live — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Many of her fans took their admiration for the sultry snap even further by leaving compliments for the jaw-dropping display, while other followers simply dropped a series of emoji.

“Keep posting!!!!” one user commented.

“Nope keep on going blowing our minds away please,” another fan added.

“You are just the most stunning human, I CAN’T HANDLE IT,” a third Instagrammer chimed in.

“Probably the hottest girl on IG,” a fourth admirer wrote.

In a previous report by The Inquisitr, Kiki teased her fans with another smoking hot update on the popular photo-sharing site. In the previous photo, Kiki rocked a neon orange bikini top with classic triangle cups that flaunted an incredible amount of cleavage, since the swimwear was a little small for the model’s ample chest. To date, that post has garnered over 54,000 likes and about 1,300 comments.