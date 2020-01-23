Khloe Terae Shows Off Lean Legs In Thong Bikini For ‘Hump Day’ Instagram Post

Khloe Terae turned up the heat on her Instagram account with a brand new post on Wednesday. In a series of beach photos, the model showed off her killer body in a tiny thong two-piece that left very little to the imagination.

The images featured Khloe posing in the sand in Marina del Rey, California, as the geotag indicated. The background was blurred, but small blue waves could be seen crashing onto the shore. In addition, what looked to be a cluster of buildings could be seen on the other side of the water. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day with few clouds in the sky as the model soaked up the rays in her bikini look.

Khloe’s look included a one-shouldered white top that featured a triangular cutout at the center, allowing her to flaunt her ample cleavage. In addition, a bit of sideboob was on show from the strapless half of the top.

The model’s flat tummy was on full display between the top and a matching, high-waisted bottom. The bikini featured another cutout — also at the center — as well as a gold embellishment at the waist. The sides of the thong came up high on her hips, accentuating Khloe’s hourglass figure and her long, lean legs. Of course, her rounded booty was also completely exposed.

The stunner finished off her look with a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, brown eyeshadow, thick, black lashes, and a nude gloss on her lips. Khloe’s long, blond hair fell down her shoulders and back in luscious waves.

The first two photos showed Khloe facing away from the camera with one leg bent and her toes pointed, which further elongated her pins. She arched her back slightly to emphasize her figure as she looked back at the camera and ran her hands through her hair. Another image highlighted a similar pose, but this time, she playfully tugged at her thong with both legs straight and pointed.

The final image showed Khloe from the front. This time, she crossed her arms, further pushing out her cleavage.

The post garnered more than 12,000 likes and just under 300 comments in 12 hours. Many of her followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You are literally a goddess!!” one fan said with a bow and arrow emoji.

“Khloe you look amazing as always,” added another user.

Khloe’s photo shoots always tend to drive her fans wild. In another post earlier this month, the bombshell dropped several photos of herself modeling low-cut, lacy lingerie and a hair towel. That upload garnered more than 16,000 likes.