Blake Shelton Agrees With Everyone Who Doesn’t Think He’s The ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

Blake says 'People' magazine 'screwed up' giving him the 'Sexiest Man Alive' title in 2017.

Blake Shelton was famously met with some serious backlash after People named him the magazine’s annual “Sexiest Man Alive” back in 2017 – and it turns out he actually agreed with everyone who called him and the publication out over the divisive choice. In a new joint interview with his girlfriend Gwen Stefani, Blake jokingly admitted that he still thinks the publication “screwed up.”

Blake made the confession during a recent interview with Gayle King for CBS This Morning ahead of her upcoming Grammy Special. He recalled being left almost speechless after he got the phone call from his manager, Brandon Blackstock, telling him that the magazine wanted to give him the honor that’s previously gone to big names such as George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Ryan Reynolds.

“I remember when that magazine came out, you know, of course there’s gonna be blowback and hate. But I remember, I was like, ‘Man, they’re right,'” Blake confessed, admitting that he did indeed agree with much of the backlash.

“Like, I don’t disagree with any of this that I’m hearin’,” he added.

The “God’s Country” singer also recalled looking at Twitter after the news broke more than two years ago to see some of the not-quite complimentary tweets about the choice that flooded the social media site.

“I remember some of the tweets — you know, before I canceled social media — it was like, ‘Wait a minute, Blake Shelton’s the Sexiest Man Alive? Did every other man on the planet die or something?'” the longtime The Voice coach said.

“Come on, let’s face it — they screwed up.”

After Gayle defended Blake from himself by calling his comments in the interview “silly,” the “God Gave Me You” singer admitted that he has had some fun with the title ever since it was bestowed on him.

“Oh, it’s still fun,” he said.

Blake’s long joked that he didn’t think he deserved the title ever since his cover was officially unveiled back in November 2017. He was even self-deprecating in his cover interview for the magazine.

Back in May of last year, the country superstar once again poked a little fun at himself over the honor as he described himself as being “odd-looking” but quipped that he was still “accepted.”

“Look at this chin, this chin and this chin and then tell yourself I was the Sexiest Man Alive,” he told E! News.

Blake made similar remarks on The Ellen DeGeneres Show (via YouTube), where he claimed he was “milking” the title.