Emily Ratajkowski Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Thong Lingerie

Model Emily Ratajkowski tantalized her 25.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot snap promoting her clothing brand, Inamorata. In the image, the stunner stood in front of a neutral backdrop and was joined by Jamea Lynee, a fellow model.

Both women had their backs turned to the camera, and glanced over their shoulders with seductive expressions. Jamea wore a black lace bra and matching bottoms that showcased her curves. The bombshell embraced the natural texture in her hair, which had some major volume, and wore neutral makeup with nude tones. She had a liberal amount of highlighter on her face, giving her a sexy glow.

Emily stood on the right and likewise rocked a black lace lingerie set. Her look was a bit skimpier than Jamea’s, as she rocked a bra with a super-thin strap stretching across her back, and a pair of barely-there thong bottoms. The scandalous ensemble put Emily’s figure on full display, and she parted her lips as she gazed over her shoulder. Emily’s brunette locks were down in a tousled style, and her face was partially hidden in the shadows for a mysterious vibe.

In the caption, Emily explained to her followers that the picture was meant to promote the new lace lingerie sets that were coming shortly from Inamorata. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the steamy shot, and the post received over 784,000 likes within just 20 hours, including one from fellow brunette bombshell and model Irina Shayk.

Many of Emily’s fans took to the comment section of the post to share their thoughts on the hot look, and the update racked up over 1,700 comments from her eager followers.

One fan loved the pairing of gorgeous women, saying “you go together beautifully.”

“I love that her stretched marks aren’t photoshopped, makes me feel a bit better about mine,” said another admirer, who particularly liked that Inamorata wasn’t too overzealous when it comes to photo editing.

Emily had many international fans who also weighed in on the post, leaving comments in Italian.

The brunette bombshell isn’t afraid to flaunt her figure in skimpy ensembles. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she heated up her Instagram page by sharing a snap in which she rocked an impossibly tiny leopard-print bikini while on the beach. In the photo, she posed in a way that emphasized her curves and seduced the camera with her gaze, proclaiming how much she missed summer in the caption.