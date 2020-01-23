Padma Lakshmi, 49, Leaps Into A Pool In A Skimpy Yellow Bikini In New Video

The 'Top Chef' host got soaking wet in her string bikini.

Padma Lakshmi put her stunning bikini body on show once again in a new video posted to her Instagram account this week. The Top Chef host got soaking wet in the short clip she shared with her Instagram followers on January 22 while she held hands with two little girls as the trio took a huge jump into the swimming pool.

The cute new clip showed Padma in the middle of the youngsters as the group took a big barefoot run-up on the grass and leapt straight into the water.

Even though it was pouring down with rain, the gang didn’t let the weather dampen their spirits. Padma flashed her fit and toned body in her string two-piece with her long, dark hair flowing down behind her.

The 44-year-old beauty wowed and proved once again that age is nothing but a number in a bright yellow bikini. Her two-piece was made up of a triangle top that had thin yellow strings that were tied around her neck and her back.

She paired the plunging bikini top with a pair of skimpy bottoms in the same cheerful color. The bottoms featured the same strings, that were this time tied over both of her hips.

As for her two little helpers, they looked adorable in their swimsuits as they held on tight to Padma’s hands.

The food expert didn’t reveal the little girls’ names in the upload, though the youngster on her right in the video appeared to be her 9-year-old daughter with former boyfriend Adam Dell, Krishna Thea Lakshmi-Dell.

She tagged their location as being somewhere in the Dominican Republic, where she’s currently vacationing with her family.

The fun bikini video has been viewed more than 136,000 times since Padma first shared it on her Instagram account. Her fans flooded the comments section with sweet messages after seeing the trio playing around together in the rain.

One called Padma – who candidly shared her weight in an inspiring message about body confidence last year – a “Swag mom” in the caption with a red heart emoji.

“Damn you are one curvy hot mom,” another told the star after seeing her strip down to her bikini.

“Looking amazing,” a third person wrote alongside a fire emoji.

But it seems as though Padma isn’t having the best luck when it comes to sunny weather during her Dominican Republic vacation.

As The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, she shared another stunning bikini snap to her Instagram account over the weekend that showed her huddling under a large umbrella in her two-piece as the rain poured down around her.