Australian Model Olivia Mathers Rocks See-Through Black Top And Ditches Pants In Eye-Popping New Photo

Olivia Mathers is showing off her flawless figure again on Instagram, much to the delight of her thousands of fans.

On Thursday, the Australian model took to her account to share a steamy new photo that was an instant hit with her 570,000 followers on the platform. In the snap, the 23-year-old was seen standing in what she labeled a “moody corner.” She stretched one of her arms up and leaned against the wall next to her, placing the other on her hips and staring down the camera with a sultry gaze.

The Instagram hottie often impresses her followers with her eye-popping ensembles, and today was no different. Olivia looked smoking hot in a sexy outfit from Pretty Little Thing that left very little to the imagination, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

Olivia wowed in a sheer black top from the U.K.-based brand that could have easily passed for lingerie. The number was made of a completely see-through fabric with a dainty embroidered detail and had short pouf sleeves that showcased the babe’s toned arms. It also boasted minuscule cups that were hardly large enough to contain the model’s voluptuous assets. Much of her cleavage was left well within eyesight — thanks to the garment’s daringly low square neckline — as was an ample amount of underboob, further upping the ante.

On her lower half, the social media sensation opted to ditch her pants in favor of a cheeky black thong that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The piece covered only what was necessary, and allowed Olivia to show off her sculpted thighs with its dangerously high-cut design. Meanwhile, its curved waistband was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her flat midsection and toned abs.

No accessories were added to the stunner’s barely-there look, allowing her flawless physique to take center stage. Her blond tresses were worn down and perfectly parted in the middle to frame her face, which was done up with a minimal makeup look that made her striking features pop.

Fans wasted no time in showing the Aussie beauty’s latest social media appearance some love. It has racked up more than 5,500 likes within just 45 minutes of going live to Instagram. Dozens also flocked to the comments section of the upload, where many left compliments for Olivia’s jaw-dropping display.

“Gorgeous!” one person wrote.

Another called Olivia a “goddess.”

“Absolutely gorgeous and sexy Olivia, and your body is getting more and more stunning every day,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that the model has shown off her figure on Instagram. Another recent addition to her feed saw her enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in a tiny orange bikini that was even more risque than her look from today. This post proved popular with Olivia’s followers as well, who awarded it over 24,000 likes.