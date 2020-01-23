‘The Masked Singer UK’ Spoilers: Viewers Are Convinced Octopus Is Katherine Jenkins

The U.K.’s The Masked Singer has viewers constantly trying to figure out which celebrities are underneath the costumes. One performer that has had the public constantly speculating is Octopus.

After singing “Part of Your World” from Disney’s The Little Mermaid during Octopus’ first appearance, they decided to switch it up and sing a rendition of “Splish Splash” by Bobby Darin while in a bathtub for their second.

One thing that is pretty clear is that Octopus is a woman and a well-trained vocalist.

Octopus landed herself in the sing-off last weekend and performed Ariana Grande’s “One Last Time.” Halfway through her performance, she shocked everyone with operatic vocals, making it clearer to viewers that their guess could be correct.

Warning: potential spoilers below.

Fans took to Twitter and used the show’s hashtag along with their guesses as to who they thought was in the costume. They are convinced it’s a Welsh classical artist.

“Just discovered The Masked Singer UK. I’m now convinced that the octopus is Katherine Jenkins #MaskedSingerUK,” one user wrote.

“The more I think about it, the more I’m convinced Octopus is Katherine Jenkins #MaskedSingerUK,” another fan shared.

“After that sing-off performance, I’m convinced that Octopus is an Opera singer. Maybe Katherine Jenkins?! #MaskedSingerUK,” a third person tweeted.

“I THINK OCTOPUS IS KATHERINE JENKINS #MaskedSingerUK,” a fourth account passionately shared on Twitter in all caps.

Katherine Jenkins rose to fame as an opera singer. According to Official Charts, she has achieved nine Top 10 albums and has had a career spanning over 15 years.

Over the past couple of weeks, fans of the show have been guessing all sorts of female stars. Originally, a lot of people assumed it could be Ashley Roberts, since one of the clues mentioned that they do a lot of weight/wait training, which could hint at the Broadway show Waitress she recently starred in. However, there were others who stated it could be Glee actress Lea Michele.

Last weekend, a picture of a young Jason Donovan was shown in the clue section of the show. Jonathon Ross and Rita Ora believed it could be Neighbours entertainer Kylie Minogue or her sister, Dannii Minogue. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers thought the same.

The Jason Donovan clue could have something to do with Jenkins admitting that he was her first crush, per Welsh Online.

Another clue given about Octopus is that they have catwalk experience. According to Zimbio, Jenkins has walked the runway for Naomi Campbell’s Fashion for Relief charity fashion show in the past.

Octopus was saved by the panelists and still remains in the competition.

Is Octopus Katherine Jenkins? Fans of the show will have to continue watching to find out if they are correct.