Whoopi Goldberg Was All Smiles After Patrick Stewart’s Shocking ‘Star Trek: Picard’ Season 2 Invite

Whoopi Goldberg was all smiles during the latest episode of ABC’s The View after Star Trek: Picard star Patrick Stewart shocked the entertainer by asking her to join the cast of Season 2 of the new CBS All Access series.

The talk show moderator previously played El-Aurian bar hostess Guinan over 28 episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, a show that aired from 1987 to 1994.

“I’m here with a formal invitation, and it’s for you, Whoopi,” Stewart said in an unexpected announcement, as seen in a Twitter video from The View‘s account.

“Alex Kurtzman, who is the senior executive producer of ‘Star Trek: Picard,’ and all his colleagues, of which I am one, want to invite you into the second season.”

Whoopi was speechless as she rose from her seat and went to hug her longtime friend and former co-star.

The entertainer spoke of her time on the series to the audience and fellow panelists — Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain — who also rose to their feet to applaud the invitation. Sunny also gave Whoopi a congratulatory hug.

The View hosts then questioned the 79-year-old acting legend, asking if Whoopi would have to do anything to her hair for her return to the show. The actress is currently sporting long, white dreadlocks for her role in CBS All Access’ upcoming The Stand, adapted from a Stephen King novel.

Stewart remarked that Whoopi didn’t have to change anything to reprise her role, noting that she created the character and knows its history, remarking that a new hairstyle could be an “excitement” down the road for the role of Guinan.

Whoopi then revealed that working on Star Trek was one of the greatest experiences she ever had as an actress, noting she “had the best, best, best time ever.”

Fans were thrilled to learn that Whoopi could return to her beloved role in the television franchise and shared their feelings regarding the surprising announcement on Twitter.

“What a treat! Whoopi, as a fan of Star Trek and for the millions of fans out there, it would be amazing to see you back! Made my day!!!” said one Twitter follower of the daytime talk series.

“This should be the entire second season, Picard, Guinan, and Q just out zipping around the Galaxy,” said a second fan of the series, expressing their hopes for a possible storyline for Season 2.

A third fan of both actors noted that they felt Sir Patrick Stewart as Picard and Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan had some of the most iconic interactions in the history of Star Trek: The Next Generation. The person remarked they felt it was “heartwarming” that the twosome reprise their on-screen relationship.

The Twitter clip has been liked over 15,000 times and retweeted over 3,000 times and counting.

Star Trek: Picard premieres Thursday on CBS All Access.