NBA Rumors: Kings Unlikely To Trade Bogdan Bogdanovic Before Deadline, Per ‘NBC Sports Bay Area’

With the Sacramento Kings dropping to a 15-29 record that now ties them for second-to-last in the Western Conference, the team is expected to make a few more moves before the February 6 trade deadline as they seek to break out of their slump. However, none of these moves may involve reserve shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic, who has been frequently featured in trade rumors and linked to a number of rival teams over the past few months.

In a report published Wednesday by NBC Sports Bay Area, James Ham talked about the Kings’ struggles, which have seen them lose seven straight contests, with just three wins in their last 19 games. He mentioned a recent rumor that suggested the Philadelphia 76ers have become the latest team to show interest in Bogdanovic but added that at this point in their rough 2019-20 campaign, the Kings most probably won’t be trading the Serbian wingman ahead of the deadline, barring a “major change” in the team’s plans. Instead, it now appears that Sacramento will try to work out a deal with Bogdanovic and try to re-sign him when he becomes a free agent this summer.

“Sacramento’s front office knows Bogdanovic’s market value could hit the $15-18 million per year range, but they also understand the type of player he is when healthy and how important he is to the Kings franchise,” the report continued.

Currently, Bogdanovic remains a key player in the Kings’ rotation, averaging 14 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists off the bench and shooting 42.6 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from three-point range, per Basketball-Reference. However, he has also missed 10 games this season due to three separate minor injuries, including six straight as a result of mild ankle soreness before he returned to the court late last week.

Given that Bogdanovic had previously rejected a four-year, $51 million contract extension to remain in Sacramento, Ham pointed out that he might end up making more money once he enters free agency and signs with another team. With that in mind, the Kings would be able to match any offer made for the shooting guard this summer, but as further explained, the team could potentially face a “salary cap issue” due to fact that starting point guard De’Aaron Fox and power forward Marvin Bagley III will be due for extensions within the next two offseasons.

Prior to the new update, the Los Angeles Lakers were among the other teams that were rumored to be interested in the 27-year-old sharpshooter, with reports suggesting that the team could acquire him via a trade involving their third-year forward, Kyle Kuzma.