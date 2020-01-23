Halsey Makes Fashion Statement In One-Shoulder Asymmetric Dress On Jimmy Fallon

Halsey appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night and made a statement with her fashion. As always, the singer is known for changing up her look and keeping her fans on their toes.

The “You Should Be Sad” hitmaker stunned in a light blue one-shoulder asymmetric dress with an illustrated print that displayed one of her legs. The garment fell down to her feet and looked nothing short of incredible on the star. Halsey kept her décolletage bare with no jewelry but did wear earrings. Her followers are used to her rocking different types of hairstyles. For this occasion, she owned short brunette hair slicked back off her face. Halsey applied shimmery silver eyeshadow and paired the ensemble with light pink heels.

In an upload containing two photos on Instagram, she posed in front of a plain wall.

In the first, the “Bad at Love” songstress looked directly at the camera lens with a fierce but subtle expression. She placed one hand behind her dress and the other beside her. Halsey parted her legs and caught the lighting beautifully.

In the second pic, she stood in a very similar position but looked over to her right. The “Without Me” chart-topper showed off her profile and sharp jawline effortlessly.

For her caption, Halsey let her fans know that she was appearing on Jimmy Fallon’s show and told them to tune in. She also credited the photographer, Jasmine Safaeian.

In the tags, she also tagged the designers who helped her look glammed-up. The dress was designed by Max Cui and styled by Zoe Costello. The shoes were from Jimmy Choo, celebrity manicurist Candice Idehen did her nails and her hairstylist, Martin-Christopher Harper, styled her hair.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 600,000 likes and over 2,800 comments, proving to be popular with her 18 million followers.

“Absolute queen, I love this look,” one user wrote.

“YOU ARE THE BEST,” another shared passionately in capital letters, adding a love heart emoji.

“Ahhh I’m such a big fan. Love your voice and your literally the definition of beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“God is a woman, period,” a fourth follower commented.

Halsey is very involved in her fashion choices and is vocal about her vision. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Now or Never” entertainer wowed in a tiny crop top and mini skirt that had was multicolored and had butterflies printed all over. The bright and colorful outfit was worn with black boots that were laced-up and went just below her knees. Halsey designed the concept of the hand-painted pieces that were executed by Sharon Rahim.