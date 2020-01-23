Jessa Duggar Shares Breathtaking New Photos Of Three Children

The 'Counting On' star posted the stunning images to Instagram.

Jessa Duggar shared new and breathtaking photos of her three children to Instagram in two separate posts, giving fans and followers an update on how her young family is doing while the Duggar’s clan’s TLC series Counting On is on hiatus.

In the first of two photo uploads, Jessa shared images of her third child and only daughter, Ivy Jane. The 8-month-old infant was seen seated in a child-safe seat in the pic, with a bright colorful back and bright green tray in front of her.

Ivy who was holding a pepper in the pic smiled for the camera and then, began nibbling on the vegetable while Jessa snapped photos.

Jessa dressed the baby in an adorable grey long-sleeved shirt that had cute ruffles on the shoulders. Ivy’s stunning features, a mix of those shared by Jessa and husband Ben Seewald were on full display, with fans commenting on one of the infant’s most breathtaking characteristics, her wide eyes, which appeared full of delight as she munched on her snack.

In the second photo upload, Jessa featured her sons Spurgeon and Henry, ages five and two-and-one-half respectively. The handsome toddlers were dressed to impress in a photo taken in a wooded area near the couple’s Arkansas home.

Spurgeon has his arm wrapped protectively around Henry in the image. Spurgeon sported a smile just like his mother in the pic as he posed wearing a plaid shirt, oversized black jacket, and dark pants. Henry was adorable in a white button-up shirt, grey suit jacket and dark pants in the photo shared to the social media site.

Fans were thrilled by the newest photos of the Seewald children and shared their sentiments regarding the young family in the comments sections of both photos.

“This photo is ‘hang on the wall’ worthy. So precious,” remarked one fan of the photo of the two brothers, whom Jessa called “best friends” in the image’s caption.

“You seriously make the prettiest babies,” said a second fan, followed a smiley face emoji with heart eyes.

“Oh my goodness! Those eyes!! So beautiful!!” said a third follower of the reality star, commenting on the stunning images of Ivy that Jessa shared to Instagram.

Besides her regular photo shares, Jessa also posts snippets of YouTube videos she creates to Instagram where she shares beauty tips, organizational ideas and ways to manage money.

In her latest video, which Jessa shared on January 22, the Counting On star spoke about her family’s clothing budget, how she saves cash by purchasing items on consignment, and some of her tricks for determining when it is time to donate items her family is no longer finding useful.