Emma Roberts Sizzles In A Striped Bikini At The Beach In Mexico

The former 'Scream Queens' actress stunned as she hit the beach with former boyfriend Chord Overstreet.

Emma Roberts sizzled in a two-piece as she hit the beach in Mexico over the weekend for a friend’s birthday. The American Horror Story actress was snapped by paparazzi while she walked along the sand and soaked up the sunshine with a few friends, including her ex-boyfriend and former Glee star Chord Overstreet and heiress Nicky Hilton, while south of the border.

In the candid new photos, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, the blond beauty could be seen walking towards the ocean in an orange and white striped bikini look.

The two-piece was made up of a scoop neck crop top-style top with thin horizontal stripes that stretched all the way across her chest. The plunging look showed off just enough of her décolletage as she proudly revealed her fit and toned body.

The fun swimwear look perfectly showcased her flat and toned tummy which was on show between her top and matching bikini bottoms. On her bottom half, Emma kept things a little more modest as she matched with a pair of full briefs in the same striped print that sat pretty low across her hips.

The star also opted to keep things playful when it came to her accessories as she spent some time at the coast in Punta Mita. She sported a pair of large oversized pink sunglasses on her eyes that were embellished with large rhinestones across the frames.

Emma also kept her long blond hair away from her face as she rocked a sleek ponytail to let her bikini body do all the talking.

As for Chord, the singer and actor proudly showed off his toned torso in the Mexican sunshine as he sported a pair of longer grey shorts and wrapped a pink bandanna around his head. He too kept his eyes covered as he wore a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Candid photos showed the beauty splashing around in the ocean with a shirtless Chord before they were joined by a few friends. The group appeared to be having a pretty great time together as Emma was spotted with a big smile on her face during the beach day.

As she hit the water, the former Scream Queens actress made sure her long blond locks were safe from the water as she pulled up her long ponytail into a bun.

There’s no doubting that Emma looks beyond stunning in a bikini, as she’s proven it before in the past.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, she once wowed fans on Instagram when she shared a gorgeous snap of herself during another trip to the beach when she rocked a vintage style black-and-white gingham bikini with a black bandanna on her head.