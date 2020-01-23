Tarsha Whitmore Rocks Daringly Low-Cut Top While Showing Off ‘Yesterday’s Glam’

Tarsha Whitmore’s latest Instagram update is getting noticed for more reasons than one.

On Thursday, the Australian bombshell took to her Instagram account to share a smoking hot photo that sent temperatures soaring on her page. She was seen standing in the middle of a white-and-gray room and gazing at the camera with a sultry stare while parting her lips in a sensual manner. From outside the frame, and open window allowed sunlight to pour in to illuminate the space, which was furnished with a small, round table.

Tarsha gushed over her gorgeous glam from yesterday in the steamy post. Her long, light brown tresses were worn down in a deep middle part and cascaded over her shoulders in loose, bouncy waves. As for her beauty, the babe sported a heavily lined lip, metallic pink lipstick, and dark blush along her cheekbones. A shimmering eye shadow and a thick coat of mascara were also part of the look, making her piercing brown eyes pop. She attributed the stunning beauty to Aussie hairstylist Linda Ha and makeup artist Kayla Perez, and even went as far as to ask the ladies if they could do her hair and makeup every day.

The model’s hair and makeup were nothing short of breathtaking, but that’s not all that the babe’s 753,000 Instagram followers took note of in the snap. Tarsha also sported a scandalous ensemble in the sizzling photo that proved hard to ignore.

Tarsha sent pulses racing in an itty-bitty black crop top that accentuated her deep, all-over glow. The sleeveless number showcased a glimpse of the stunner’s toned arms, and that’s not all. Tarsha’s top also boasted a daringly low-cut scoop neckline that left her decolletage completely bare and exposed an ample amount of cleavage. It cut off just below her voluptuous assets, giving her audience a good view of her flat midsection and trim waist as well.

Fans wasted no time in showing some love for the eye-popping new addition to the Instagram hottie’s feed. After just one hour of going live to the platform, the photo has racked up more than 5,600 likes — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Tarsha’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Ur body is so on fleekkk,” one person wrote.

Another said that Tarsha was “perfection all the way.”

“Darling you look like a queen,” quipped a third.

“It should be illegal to be this hot,” commented a fourth.

Tarsha often dazzles her followers with her gorgeous — and often skin-baring — looks. Just last week, the model showcased her killer curves in a risque lace bodysuit that left very little to the imagination. The barely-there ensemble proved popular with her fans, and to date has earned more than 28,000 likes.