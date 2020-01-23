Eva Longoria, 44, Stuns In A White Swimsuit At The Beach

The former 'Desperate Housewives' star stunned in a one-piece as she hit the beach with her son.

Former Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria put her fit figure on display in a stunning swimwear snap that showed her as she hit the beach with her son. The sweet photo showed the mother/son duo hand in hand while they walked along the sand together as Eva proudly showed off all her hard work in the gym.

Posted on January 22 to Eva’s Instagram account, the upload showed Eva as she flashed a little skin in the one-piece that was low-cut at the back and high-cut at the bottom to highlight her toned legs.

The chic white one-piece also gave off some extra tropical vibes with a large green leaf print that stretched from her right hip to the middle of her back.

Eva looked years younger than her actual age of 44-years-old and adorably turned to look down towards her son, 1-year-old Santiago, as she held on tight to his tiny hand. The actress had her long brunette hair flowing down for her beach day and she kept her eyes shielded from the sunshine with a pair of dark shades on her eyes.

As for little Santiago, who Eva shares with her husband Jose “Pepe” Baston, he was dressed in an all-black ensemble. The youngster looked back towards the camera as he rocked what appeared to be a sleeveless black romper.

The duo looked adorable as they went barefoot on the sand while walking towards the ocean and the stunning sunset that was visible in the distance in front of them.

In the caption, Eva revealed that the picture was actually a throwback snap to “warmer days” as she told her 7.6 million followers that she was spending some time in Miami, Florida, but wasn’t exactly enjoying the slightly chillier winter weather.

She didn’t reveal exactly when the photo was taken, but as The Inquisitr previously reported, she recently shared several photos with fans from a family vacation to sunny Mexico as she rang in the New Year south of the border.

Many fans appreciated seeing the gorgeous photo of Eva and her son hitting the beach together, as the sweet snap has received more than 240,000 likes in the first 17 hours since she shared it to her Instagram account.

Hundreds of Instagram users also left loving comments on the snap, with many praising both how fit the mom of one looked as well as how cute little Santiago was during their family beach day.

“Ahh, lovely photo. It looks beautiful. I love you Eva and enjoy your time with your kid at the sunset,” one fan commented.

Another wrote, “I wanna look like that when I’m in my second set of 30s daaaaaang girl.”

A third called Eva a “natural beauty” in the comments section.