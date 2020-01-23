Blond Bombshell Abby Dowse Teases Fans And Tugs Her Bikini Top In Hot New Instagram Update

Abby Dowse is known for rocking some scandalous swimwear on her Instagram page, and today was no different. The blond bombshell’s latest social media update saw her showing some serious skin in a skimpy bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Abby looked pool time-ready in the new addition to her Instagram feed that was uploaded on Thursday, January 23. She was seen standing in the middle of an all-white room and staring down the camera with a sultry gaze through her platinum tresses, which messily fell in voluminous waves over her shoulder and in front of her face.

In the caption of her post, the babe told her 1.8 million followers that her “summer tan had arrived,” and she had the perfect ensemble to flaunt it in — a minuscule two-piece from Oh Polly that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique.

Abby sent pulses racing in her neon orange bikini from the U.K.-based brand that popped against her deep, all-over glow. The set included a tiny, halter-style top with thin plastic straps that showcased her toned arms — but that was just the beginning of the model’s NSFW showing of skin. Its triangle-shaped cups were hardly enough to contain Abby’s voluptuous assets, making for a seriously risque display of cleavage that proved hard to be ignored. She teased her fans and tugged the garment’s band down further, upping the ante of her look even more.

The stunner also wore a pair of matching bikini bottoms that certainly pushed the limits of the photo-sharing platform. The piece covered only what was necessary, and allowed Abby to showcase her sculpted thighs and killer curves thanks to its daringly high-cut and cheeky design. Meanwhile, its waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her trim waist and flat midsection.

Abby added a tropical vibe to her look with a shell charm bracelet and matching necklace. She opted for a minimal makeup look that included a glossy lip, dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara, all of which made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the Instagram hottie’s new post proved popular with her admirers. It has racked up nearly 16,000 likes after just three hours of going live to her feed, and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds flocked to the comments section of the upload as well, where many left compliments for Abby’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Neeed that tan!! And body!” one person wrote.

Another said that Abby was “hotter than the sun and absolutely amazing.”

“You are so beautiful, just stunning” commented a third.

Abby often dazzles her fans with her smoking hot bikini looks. Another recent addition to her page saw her rocking a dangerously low-cut white bikini while lounging in the pool. The barely-there ensemble proved popular as well and earned more than 43,000 likes.