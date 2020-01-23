Nick Cannon Responds To Orlando Brown’s Sexual Encounter Claims, Says He’s ‘Praying’ For Him

Nick Cannon has responded to Orlando Brown’s statements alleging the two had previously had a sexual encounter. In a viral video posted by the Shade Room, the That’s So Raven star repeatedly stated that he allowed Cannon to perform oral sex on him, reports E! News.

The footage of Brown instantly made headlines and made the rounds on social media. Brown, who has a long history of drug usage and legal issues, has previously made equally shocking allegations in the past, including a statement that he was Michael Jackson’s son while on an episode of Dr. Phil.

Many were anticipating an angry response from Cannon, who has shown his ability to be vicious in his ongoing feud with rapper Eminem. Instead, Cannon posted a long statement on his Instagram about how he hoped Brown would be able to seek help and find the rehabilitation that he needs.

The Wild ‘N Out host began by saying he thought the video was hilarious until he realized that Brown might be crying out for help. He went on to write that he would be “praying” for Brown and is even a fan of his past work on the Disney Channel and in Major Payne.

Cannon attempted to turn Brown’s allegations into a “teachable moment” by lamenting the fact so many “young artists” are “prematurely exposed by this demonic business and left out to fend for themselves.”

According to him, the entertainment industry needs “better support systems for our youth.” Cannon firmly believes that Brown’s videos are “a cry out for help.”

He also mentioned his show, Wild ‘N Out, which is a sketch comedy show where groups of comedians play improvisational comedy games. The host stated that Brown would even make a good addition to the series, but that his videos weren’t the right way to audition — if that was his goal.

Some people thought Cannon’s overall statement showed his integrity and served an important message. His fans were touched that he chose to take the high road and didn’t retaliate against Brown.

“Whewww a classy response from a king with all of his marbles,” said former Bad Girls Club member Tanisha Thomas.

Others found the entire thing humorous and felt that Cannon’s long-winded caption was overkill and that it would have been better for him to ignore the incident.

“That’s a long way to say ‘man i ain’t suck nobody’s d*ck’!… could’ve said a simple ‘F*ck outta here’!” wrote comedian Marlon Wayans.