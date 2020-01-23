British Model Chloe Saxon Looks Smoking Hot In Lace Lingerie

Chloe Saxon made her fans happy on Wednesday, January 22, when she took to her Instagram account to share an update while rocking a skimpy lace lingerie set that drove her fans crazy.

In the image, the model was captured inside a nearly all-white bathroom, staring straight into the camera with a sultry look as she showed off nearly every inch of her physique in a sexy bra-and-panty combo that left very little to the imagination. Chloe sent pulses racing in a purple lace bandeau bra that hardly contained her voluptuous breasts. The matching bottoms of her barely-there attire provided even less coverage, leaving her famous curves and toned thighs completely on display. Its frilly waistband sat high on her hips, drawing eyes to her slender waist and rock-hard abs.

Chloe completed that look by wearing her long, dark tresses up high in a bun that spilled over her shoulder and grazed her exposed décolletage. She also wore a glamorous full makeup look that consisted of a darkened eyebrows, eyeshadow, thick mascara, cat eyeliner, contoured cheeks, blusher, and a dusting of highlighter that made her striking features pop. She completed the look with a satin lipstick.

In the caption, aside from greeting her fans, the model tagged the online retail giant, Fashion Nova for sponsoring the sexy ensemble. No geotag was indicated, therefore the exact location of where the photo was taken was not known.

Fans of the influencer were quick to show some love for the skin-baring new addition to her feed. At the time of this writing, the update has already racked up more than 11,700 likes within 12 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as over 200 comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display. Some followers preferred to say less and just chimed in using their choice of emoji.

“You’re always so beautiful, amazing, sexy, and perfect,” one follower wrote.

“For sure she will inspire my dreams,” another admirer gushed, adding three heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“Why you torture me when I at work haha,” a third social media user chimed in.

“Perfect and delicious,” a fourth fan added.

On January 14, The Inquisitr reported that the raven-haired beauty posted another sultry update on Instagram. In it, she donned another provocative lace lingerie set and flaunted all of her assets. According to the report, the bra featured classic cups trimmed with a bit of extra lace at the top and was a little tight on Chloe’s chest. She paired the top with the matching bottoms that hugged her hourglass figure.