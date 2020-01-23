Shay Mitchell Casually Flashes Some Skin While Wearing A Cozy-Looking Bathrobe In Sultry New Snap

Actress Shay Mitchell is a living legend on Instagram. She loves to keep her followers updated on her fabulous travel expeditions and budding family life. Even giving birth to her beautiful baby girl, Atlas Noa, hasn’t slowed Shay down whatsoever.

On Thursday night, the former Pretty Little Liars star shared a sultry new snap to her Instagram page, and her 27 million followers were more than a little pleased. It took less than an hour for her post to accumulate over 180,000 likes and almost 700 comments.

The brunette beauty wore a cozy-looking white bathrobe and posed for a selfie. Shay didn’t specify where she had snapped the photo, but it appeared like she was making herself at home in a hotel room. To spice things up a little, the bombshell let her robe slide down her shoulder to reveal a fair bit of her collar and chest area. She even teased her fans with a hint of cleavage, much to their delight.

Not only is Shay an accomplished actress in Hollywood, but she is also considered a fashion-forward influencer and quite the makeup artist. It’s no wonder her makeup looks perfectly glamorous in her recent update. She lined her plump parted lips and then filled in the rest with light pink lipstick.

For her eyes, Shay dusted her lids with a pretty shade of brown, lined her upper lids, and then finished them off with a coating of mascara. She also shaded in her eyebrows and wore foundation, bronzer, blush, and highlighter. To finalize the look, she left her long brown locks loose and added a chic pair of small gold hoop earrings.

Her admirers were blown away by her seemingly effortless good looks and took to her comments section to shower her in praise. Several fans also jokingly responded to the question posed by her caption, asking if a robe could function as a wrap dress.

“You dont even have to try stunning,” wrote one fan.

“Why are you so effortlessly amazing??” complimented another admirer, adding a unicorn and crying face emoji to their comment.

“She stay glowing that’s my baby girl,” a third person contributed.

It seems like just yesterday Shay was a glowing pregnant woman, but she has worked hard at getting back into tip-top physical shape. Recently, The Inquisitr reported that the hottie had posted a couple of snapshots of herself modeling a bold low-plunging snakeskin jacket with a matching pair of boots.