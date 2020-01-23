Antonio Brown Facing Arrest For Felony Battery, Has Reportedly Holed Up In His Florida Home

Antonio Brown is facing arrest for felony battery and reportedly holing up in his Florida home as police wait to take him into custody for the newly issued warrant.

As ESPN reported, the NFL All-Pro receiver is facing arrest after an allegation that he and his trainer attacked a truck driver for a moving company near Brown’s home. The Hollywood (Florida) Police Department announced late on Wednesday that Brown was facing charges of felony battery, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, and criminal mischief. Brown’s trainer, Glenn Holt, was already arrested on Tuesday for felony burglary and battery charges and was released from the Broward County Jail on $20,000 bond.

Police said that after a dispute about payment, Brown threw a rock at the moving truck and then forced his way into the driver’s side of the truck and began to strike the driver. ESPN reported that Brown refused to pay the $4,000 fee to the moving company, which led to the driver attempting to leave with Brown’s property still in the truck.

Brown has been in trouble in the past for allegations that he refused to pay for services. Last year, he faced a civil lawsuit claiming that he refused to pay a $40,000 bill for a chef who was hired to prepare food for multiple days during the Pro Bowl in 2018. Stefano Tedeschi claimed that Brown rented a mansion in Orlando and hired him to prepare food for close to 50 of Brown’s Pro Bowl teammates and other party guests.

As the ESPN reported noted, Brown was accused of abruptly ending the agreement and refusing to pay.

“Brown wrongfully terminated the agreement and did not allow Tedeschi to retrieve his equipment and food from the premises, the lawsuit states. A Brown associate told Tedeschi not to make eye contact with Brown on his way out, Tedeschi told ESPN.”

The NFL free agent has faced other serious allegations in the past year, including a former personal trainer who claimed that Brown sexually assaulted her on a series of occasions. Shortly after the woman filed a lawsuit against Brown, another woman came forward to say that he exposed himself to her after she was hired to paint a mural in Brown’s home. Brown was released from the New England Patriots after the allegations surfaced and reports claimed that he sent an intimidating text message to the accuser.

Brown has reportedly been inside of his Florida home since the incident took place on Tuesday, and has not responded to repeated attempts by police to contact him.