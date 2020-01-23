‘The Young And The Restless’ Casting News: Amanda’s Ex-Fiance Comes To Town & She’s In Trouble

Brand new The Young and the Restless casting news reveals that Amanda Sinclair’s ex-fiance, Ripley Turner, arrives in Genoa City, and it could be trouble for the Hilary look-a-like.

Previously, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) opened up about her ex-fiance to Billy (Jason Thompson). Amanda revealed that she ended up having to get a restraining order against the man she was engaged to marry. Now, Soap Opera Digest reports that the man from the lawyer’s past will show up in town soon, and it’s bound to cause some turmoil for Amanda.

Y&R cast actor Christian Keyes as Amanda’s ex, Ripley Turner. According to the report, Ripley makes his way onto the canvas on February 5. However, that date will likely change due to the recent preemptions that have plagued the CBS Daytime drama during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial in the United States Senate.

Viewers may recognize Keyes from his regular primetime role as Levi Sterling on Saints and Sinners and appearances on as Desmond DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow and Michael on Supernatural.

Recently, Amanda and Nate (Sean Dominic) have been getting friendlier despite Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy), initially discouraging their growing friendship because of her role in Colin’s (Tristan Rogers) scam to take Katherine Chancellor’s fortune. Originally she thought Chance Chancellor had hired her, but when Chance (Donny Boaz) showed up in town, he revealed that he never hired Amanda.

Then, she found an unexpected friend in Billy Abbott, and they really shared a connection. Billy opened up to Amanda about his struggles of feeling as if he’s always wearing a mask and not being good enough for his family. In reciprocation, Amanda even shared bits and pieces of her past with Billy, although he ended up sharing far more than she did. One of those big pieces was the fact that she had been engaged, and things ended badly. Another detail she revealed is that she grew up in foster homes and never knew what happened to her parents, which sets up the possibility that she is Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) previously unknown twin.

For months, viewers have hoped to learn more about Amanda’s backstory, and the arrival of Ripley is bound to provide some more storyline for Amanda. Ultimately, people in Genoa City, as well as fans of the sudser, want to know more details about Amanda. So far, most people around town aren’t even fully convinced that Amanda was just as much a victim of Colin’s scam as Devon. Perhaps in the coming weeks, Ripley will help give some insight into the lawyer’s murky past.