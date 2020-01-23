‘Vikings’ Season 6 Episode 9 Preview: Ubbe Meets Someone In Iceland As The Rus Threaten Scandinavia

In search of Floki, Ubbe and Torvi meet a mysterious wanderer in the next episode of 'Vikings.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the most recent episode of Vikings saw Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) and Torvi (Georgia Hirst) reach Iceland. And, as the International Business Times points out, the next episode of Vikings will continue to look at the mystery surrounding Floki’s (Gustaf Skarsgard) disappearance as this couple search for the truth.

According to Carter Matt, the synopsis for Episode 9 (titled “Ressurection”) is below.

“In Iceland, Ubbe and Torvi finally meet a mysterious wanderer; Erik returns from a scouting mission with worrying information; Bjorn must convince his old foe, King Harald, to join forces in the face of the new threat.”

Fans have long been awaiting further news regarding Floki and his disappearance. However, Season 5 of Vikings saw the introduction of a possible “wanderer” that has also intrigued viewers. Could this be Floki? Or will this person know something of his whereabouts? Hopefully, these questions will be answered in Episode 9.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Episode 8 also introduced the fact that the Rus are starting to encroach on Scandinavia. Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky), with the help of Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen), is planning a takeover of the area. Using Rus raiding parties, he is hoping to gather further information about the location before he truly starts attacking.

While King Harald Finehair (Peter Franzen) was the first Viking to feel the brunt of these raids, it appears that Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) will also discover them in next week’s episode. While Bjorn knows that Harald is likely trying to kill him in order to be rid of the last person that could possibly alter his claim as King of all Norway, he still tries to join with Harald against these new raiders.

In the latest trailer for Episode 9 of Vikings, Erik (Eric Johnson) tells Bjorn that these new raiders are the Rus, which will confirm for the king of Kattegat that Ivar will likely be involved. So, knowing that, Bjorn may be able to sway Harald to side with him rather than kill him.

The new clip also shows Bjorn rallying his people to fight against the invaders, insisting that they are also fighting for their own gods. This is an indicator that they may suspect Christianity will be bought to their lands along with the Rus.

Fans can view the trailer for Episode 9 below.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.