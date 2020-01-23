Chicago Cubs Are Rumored To Be Interested In Bringing Pedro Strop Back

Former Chicago Cubs reliever Pedro Strop is reportedly weighing offers from multiple teams and one of the clubs in the mix could be his former team. Sportsnet reporter Ben Nicholson-Smith said the 34-year-old right-handed reliever has two offers from NL teams and one AL showing interest.

Other major league teams have reportedly kicked the tires on the once-dominant relief pitcher but the Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs, Texas Rangers & Milwaukee Brewers are believed to be the ones showing the most interest.

MLBTradeRumors‘ Steve Adams pointed out it’s unclear what combination of teams are the front runners, but of that group, the Cubs are the least likely serious suitor. Adams believes it makes the most sense if the three teams going the hardest after Strop is the Brewers, Marlins and Rangers.

Miami has been tied to the former Chicago closer before this offseason. Two weeks ago, Craig Mish believed an agreement between the two was imminent. It’s possible injury problems that have plagued Strop the last two seasons might have convinced the Marlins to back off a bit.

A combination of hamstring and neck injuries in 2019 limited Strop to just 41.2 innings. While he notched a respectable 49 strikeouts in those 41 innings, he also posted a 4.97 earned run average.

The 4.97 ERA was easily the highest of Pedro’s Cubs’ career and the first time he’d posted one above 2.91 since a half-season in Baltimore in 2013. The Orioles shipped the reliever to Chicago as part of a deadline deal alongside starter Jake Arrietta. Both pitchers eventually played an integral part in the team’s run to the World Series in 2016.

In part because of his abrupt turnaround once he arrived in the Windy City, Strop has been a Cubs’ fan favorite. Many analysts believe his struggles can be traced to a 2018 hamstring injury he suffered while attempting to beat out a hit in an extra-innings plate appearance.

The following Spring Training, the reliever suffered another hamstring injury and struggled throughout 2019.

Adams believes any of the Brewers, Marlins, and Rangers make sense when it comes to the Pedro Strop sweepstakes because of their individual needs. Miami has been reshaping its roster as it signals it’s ready to stop rebuilding and start attempting to compete.

The Brewers have a “deep collection” of arms but have not been shy about adding veteran arms on team-friendly deals. The Rangers are opening a new stadium in 2020 and have been aggressive in reforming its roster into one that can compete for the playoffs.