Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Sizzles In A Tiny Daisy Print Bikini: ‘SPF 1000’

Meadow showed off her pale skin while posing by a pool.

Meadow Walker, the daughter of late Fast and the Furious actor Paul Walker, shared a rare Instagram photo with her 2 million followers on Wednesday.

Meadow has done some modeling work, but it’s unclear whether her stunning snapshot was a candid picture or a professional photo for a gig. In the sun-drenched image, the svelte social media star was pictured rocking a black string bikini that featured a playful daisy print.

Her tiny two-piece was a classic design with halter-style ties and adjustable triangle cups. Her bottoms sat down low on her slender hips, elongating her already lengthy torso. Meadow was also lying beside a pool with her arms outstretched over her head, further accentuating her long and lean model figure.

Meadow was showing off her perfectly flat stomach, perky cleavage, and flawless porcelain skin. Her brunette hair was spread out above her head, and she had her eyes closed with a blissful expression on her face. Her beauty look included a light application of shimmery yellow eye shadow, a glossy coral lip, and glowing highlighter.

Meadow was lying on a large light blue beach towel, and she had a portion of it draped over her slim thighs. Her serene sunbathing session took place on the edge of a sparkling pool.

In the caption of her post, the pale model joked that she requires sunblock with an especially high sun protection factor.

Meadow has become somewhat of a social media sensation, even though she rarely shares updates with her many admirers. Her 2 million Instagram followers made sure to let her know that they’d love for her to post more often by showering her bikini photo with over 100,000 likes in the span of a few hours. Her sizzling snapshot even earned the approval of Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot.

“Pretty girl. Like father, like daughter,” read one response to her post.

“You are really perfect, the most beautiful woman,” wrote another fan.

“Paul really made an angel,” a third admirer remarked.

“Gurlll you are truly beautiful and your dad did an awesome job of who he created and raised and who you become to this world is honestly what we need,” another commenter wrote. “Kindness beauty and intelligence for sure and @meadowwalker you got it all.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Meadow turned 21-years-old last November, and she made her milestone birthday one to remember by taking a trip to Tokyo. She delighted her Instagram followers by sharing a few photos from her birthday vacation, and her posts were flooded with well wishes from her fans.