Blac Chyna Goes Glam In Seductive Selfie: ‘I Love It When U Tease Me’

Blac Chyna wowed her 16.7 million Instagram followers with a recent selfie, looking stunning and all made-up in the photo. The reality star shared the photo on Wednesday, January 22.

In the shot, Blac Chyna looked at the camera dead-on, giving a sultry stare. She wore a teal, satin robe, ostensibly by Fashion Nova, since it was an ad for the clothing brand. Her licorice-colored hair was deeply parted to the side and tumbled down her shoulder in thick, luscious waves.

Her eyebrows were arched to perfection and framed her face. She wore a golden-brown hue on her lids, and the color stretched all the way up to her brow bone. Her eyelids were painted with a swoop of thick, black eyeliner that stemmed past her eye, making for a cat-eye effect. Her cheeks were colored with pink blush and gently contoured with bronzer, which made her cheekbones pop. Her lips were lined with a taupe-colored lip liner, then filled in with a light pink gloss that shone in the light.

The model’s followers loved the glamorous selfie and immediately flocked to the comments section to praise Blac Chyna for her gorgeous look. While some fans opted to share their thoughts solely with the heart-eye or flame emoji, others needed to express their adoration in words.

“Yes ma’am,” one follower wrote, following up the comment with a heart-eye emoji.

“Queen,” said another, using the crown emoji.

“Serving face,” gushed a user, punctuating the comment with a starry-eyed smiley face.

As Blac Chyna fans and Inquisitr readers know, the model frequently shares posts on her Instagram account that promote the brand Fashion Nova, often in cleavage-baring ensembles and skintight outfits. One of her latest images featured her wearing a black, white, and blue suit while going topless underneath the blazer, with some underboob peeking out from under her hand.

In other Blac Chyna news, she is currently embroiled in a custody battle with ex-partner Rob Kardashian, the father of her daughter Dream, 3.

Rob is currently seeking full custody of Dream due to his claims that Blac Chyna’s behavior has gotten out of hand. He alleged that the model is constantly drunk and snorts cocaine in her home. He further claimed that Blac Chyna has become volatile and has thrown things at people. He believes that her alleged behavior has gotten so out of control that it’s affecting their daughter, who he claims comes home and acts aggressively. Chyna’s lawyer stated that her client contests the claims and will do so in court.