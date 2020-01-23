Lindsey Pelas Jokingly Offers Free Dinner In Exchange For Not Breaking Eye Contact On Instagram

Lindsey Pelas took to her Instagram earlier today to jokingly offer a free dinner to someone. There was a catch however, as she joked that she would only do so for someone that could get through the entire meal without breaking eye contact with her.

The stunner is known for her busty figure, so it’s likely that she knows very well that most men would have a difficult time achieving this. That’s not to mention that the photo that she used for the post was revealing — Lindsey wore a crew tank top with a low scoop neckline. It left her cleavage on full display. There was also nothing to distract onlookers from her curves, as she opted to go without a necklace.

The model wore her hair down in a middle part, and some of her platinum blond locks fell in front of her shoulders. She pushed the pieces to the side, with the ends featuring luxurious curls.

Lindsey gazed directly at the camera with a sultry pout on her face. Her makeup included extra long lashes, a hint of silver eyeshadow, and plenty of blush. Her lips popped, thanks to her glossy lipstick and dark lip liner.

The beauty was lit up with a golden glow, as the sun was likely setting. The picture was cropped from her chest-up, and showed her sitting in an outdoor eating area.

She appeared to be sitting under a covered space with white tables and red chairs. Beyond that was a restaurant with the name peeking through in the right side of the frame.

There were plenty of fans that rushed to the comments section to respond to the photo and captions.

“As long as it’s sugar taco,” responded a follower.

“That would be a really hard game to play,” joked a supporter.

“You have the greenest eyes. I would take that challenge. And still pay for my dinner,” wrote an admirer.

“I’ll take that bet,” noted a fourth Instagram user, with plenty others sounding ready to take on the task.

In addition, Lindsey shared another update on Instagram earlier today. She flaunted her cleavage again, except this time, she did so in a white bodysuit. The straps and neckline featured ruffled accents that added a flirty vibe to her look. The model wore a pair of dark pants too, and was seen wearing her hair pulled back into a messy bun. She also noted that although she’d been sick, that she’s back to feeling good.