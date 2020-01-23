Sofia Bevarly Rocks Tiny Red Bikini & Strikes Poses On The Sand

Sofia Bevarly posted a sizzling new video to her Instagram feed today. She was seen rocking a tiny red bikini while striking sexy poses on the ground at a beach.

The social media sensation wore an eye-catching swimsuit. The bright color of her ensemble popped against her tanned skin. Plus, it had a small cut, which left her cleavage on full display. She wore her hair down in a casual hairstyle, the locks brushed behind her shoulders. Sofia also accessorized with a couple of bracelets on her left wrist.

The video began with her laying on her back. She propped up her left knee and extended her other leg. Her chest was on full display, which was seemingly barely contained in her small top. Sofia then trailed her left hand in the sand a few inches before rolling over.

The stunner glanced at the camera briefly and gave a smile. She was seen propping herself up with both arms while lifting her feet into the air. From there, Sofia glanced back at the camera with a wide smile and moved her arms back to pose on all fours.

The backdrop was a tropical paradise. The ocean waves came within inches of her feet. The stretch of sand was dotted with palm trees. Meanwhile, it was a sunny day outside, with several puffy clouds hanging low on the horizon. It certainly looked like the model was having a blast.

Sofia’s supporters took to the comments section to gush about the model.

“D*mn, did not even notice there were palm trees in the background,” exclaimed a follower.

“Are you real?” asked an admirer.

Others were distracted by her captions, with many saying that they would tag her.

“@sofia_bevarly I MISS YOUUU for sure wanna be at the beach with you,” gushed a fan.

“Agh I can’t, Sofia. If I do, then it’s guaranteed I’ll be friend zoned for life, it’s better off I just keep up my walls. Ty for the offer, though,” joked a fourth social media user.

Plus, on January 15, the bombshell posted another update to her Instagram page. She was seen flaunting her chest again, this time with all of the focus on her cleavage. Sofia stood in front of a white door while sporting a button-up shirt. She left the top undone, which made for a sultry photo. She paired the top with dark pants and accessorized with a pair of glasses. She stood with her hands on her hips and parted her lips.